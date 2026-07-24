At 96 degrees, a California senior center and library open for air, Wi-Fi, and relief

Heat illness can also escalate quickly, and the warning signs are not always obvious at first.

As another stretch of dangerous heat settles over Southern California, South Pasadena is urging residents to take advantage of a simple but potentially lifesaving resource: the city's senior center and public library, which will operate as cooling centers.

What's happening?

According to Colorado Boulevard Newspaper, the designated cooling-center locations are the South Pasadena Senior Center at 1102 Oxley Street and the South Pasadena Public Library at 1100 Oxley Street.

When temperatures reach 96 degrees or higher, residents can spend time in those air-conditioned buildings during business hours while also using public Wi-Fi, computers, and free reading materials.

The senior center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library's hours are Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The senior center also offers paid activities for adults 55 and older, including yoga and line dancing. At both locations, service animals are allowed, but pets are not.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather hazards in the United States and globally, and even a few hours without access to cooling can become dangerous.

Los Angeles County Public Health warns that older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, and those living with chronic health conditions face especially serious risks during periods of high heat, according to Colorado Boulevard Newspaper.

Heat illness can also escalate quickly, and the warning signs are not always obvious at first. Emergency symptoms can include a temperature of 103 degrees or more, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and skin that is hot, red, dry, or damp.

What can I do?

Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day when possible, and, if they must be outside, use sunscreen and wear light-colored clothing with a hat or umbrella.

They also emphasized the danger of hot cars, which can reach dangerous temperatures even when windows are cracked. Children and pets should never be left inside a vehicle, and anyone who sees either alone in a car is urged to call 9-1-1.

People who do not have reliable air conditioning at home can use the senior center or library in South Pasadena. Los Angeles County has additional heat-safety information, including more cooling center locations. Splash pads and community pools are other potential resources.

Residents are also encouraged to check in on neighbors, relatives, and friends who may be especially vulnerable.

Preparing for possible power outages is another practical step. Officials recommend checking with your utility provider to find out whether a rolling outage is scheduled, which can help you plan ahead before indoor temperatures rise, per Colorado Boulevard Newspaper.

County residents — including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs — can call 2-1-1 at any time for emergency preparedness information and referrals.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.