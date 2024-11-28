Homeowner shares breathtaking before-and-after photos after ditching traditional lawn: 'Really great work'

One homeowner decided to go the extra mile by transforming their clover lawn into something even more beautiful — and useful.

Clover lawns are already a step up from ordinary grass. Clover doesn't need to be mowed as frequently, it provides food for pollinators, and it fixes nitrogen in the soil for other plants to use.

But this homeowner wanted more. They smothered part of their lawn to create a charming garden with a paved path and a patio.

"First two photos from 2020, last one from earlier this year," the original poster said in their post on r/NoLawns. "We used sheet mulching for the most part and focused on edible and native plants."

Their "before" photos show two sections of their yard: one full of ordinary grass, and one dotted with clover. However, in the "after" photo, the diversity of plants has skyrocketed, with roses, fruit trees, flowers, and more.

This approach to gardening has a range of benefits. Native plants use much less water than a traditional lawn, making them cheap to grow in your garden. They benefit the ecosystem by increasing biodiversity and providing food for pollinators. If you rewild your yard, you'll have less upkeep to do, and it will look more beautiful and interesting than ordinary grass.

A food garden, meanwhile, lowers your grocery bill and improves your health, and it also attracts pollinators. Instead of wasting water in a sterile, flat space, you're nurturing fruits and vegetables, turning your water bill into an investment.

Commenters approved of the changes to the original poster's space.

"Thats so much more useable and enjoyable," said one user. "Really great work. Im doing the same. This year was the killing year so its a bit sad but im pumped for spring."

"Yeah, the killing year is tough, but it'll come out so awesome!" the original poster replied. "The pollinator biodiversity is also huge win!!!"

