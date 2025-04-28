Home experts surprise friend with tiny-home container transformation: 'Nothing short of spectacular'

A trio of talented, generous friends who have gained internet fame by transforming old spaces into beautiful, multifunctional new ones surprised their electrician with a brand-new container home.

Brothers Toby and Josh Jones and Maddy Harris make up the group dubbed "The Professional Idiots," who first went viral after converting a double-decker bus into a mobile cafe for a friend.

Soon, they brought Dan Adams on board as their electrician. As they began their new project of turning a 21-year-old container into a tiny home, Dan had no idea that Toby, Josh, and Maddy were planning to make this a home for him and his two small kids.

In a longer YouTube video, Toby explains: "He's living at home with his parents and his kids as well. He sleeps on the sofa and they have a blowup bed. However, he has no idea we've secretly been building this container for him."

The day of the reveal, they shocked Dan, who burst into tears, by having his children welcome him to his new home with a banner. They even already put family photos on the shelves inside.

"I just couldn't breathe," Dan said.

A tiny home is perfect for someone like Dan. Tiny homes can be beautiful, affordable, and environmentally friendly.

The popularity of tiny homes makes sense when finances are taken into account.

A tiny home will cost less to purchase, but on top of that, residents will spend less on utilities.

"With a smaller living space, you'll use less electricity, water, and other utilities, which will result in lower monthly bills," United Tiny Homes said. "Additionally, since tiny homes have fewer appliances and systems, they require less maintenance, which can save you money in the long run."

Tiny homes also use less energy and resources than regular homes, contributing to a cooler, cleaner future.

Fans adored this project.

"What you've all achieved is nothing short of spectacular!!" commented one person on Instagram.

"You guys are the best!" another wrote.

Another commenter said: "Anyone would be delighted to live in something like this. Well done. You're all amazing."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.