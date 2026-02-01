Homeowner shocked after security camera catches neighbor's brazen act: 'Clearly overstepped boundaries'

A homeowner turned to the internet for advice after they caught their new neighbor's brazen act on camera.

Posting on the "r/neighborsfromhell" subreddit, the original poster described their recent move into a new home. According to the OP, their front yard and their next-door neighbor's were not separated by a fence along the property line.

At first, the neighbor and the OP had cordial interactions, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the OP caught their new neighbor on video destroying a plant on the OP's side of the property line.

"I got a notification from my alarm/video camera system of activity on the edge of my property line," the OP explained. "When reviewing the footage, I could see my next-door neighbor with her back to the camera ripping out one of the bushes that is on my side of the property line, not hers."

The OP's video cameras also caught their neighbor discarding the bush into her compost bin.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"What's the best way to confront my neighbor in a non-confrontational way about this?" the OP asked their fellow Redditors. "In my view, this clearly overstepped boundaries. There was zero communication and a pretty poor attempt by the neighbor to hide her face from the camera mounted on the front of the house."

Redditors rushed to the comments to give their advice.

"Be up front and honest and ask about the bush," suggested one. "Don't give her the opportunity to obfuscate or lie. You know what she did, she knows what she did."

Others recommended a more conciliatory approach.

"Don't attribute to malice that which can be more easily described as stupidity/ignorance," said another commenter. "She probably didn't realize it was yours. Just get a fence when you can."

Others were not so forgiving.

"If she doesn't pay go to the cops with the video and say you want to file charges," said one less-forgiving Redditor. "Anyone who doesn't respect boundaries deserves the charges. Otherwise, you will constantly be a victim."

Unfortunately, the OP has not been the only homeowner to face a similar dilemma.

In Germany, a neighbor inexplicably trespassed onto the homeowner's property and cut down a century-old tree. According to the homeowner, the police came, and the neighbor then faced a large fine.

Similarly, one New Jersey neighbor cut down a jaw-dropping 32 trees on land that did not belong to them. The culprit potentially faced a large fine in addition to the cost of replanting trees of a similar age.

Thankfully for the OP, they only lost a single bush. And, as some commenters suggested, the situation could be resolved with a simple conversation.

"Just ask," said one Redditor. "It's called talking."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.