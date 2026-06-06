Compost bin not breaking down properly? A bag of worms may be the best fix, gardener says

When compost works well, it helps close a simple loop.

If your compost pile seems stuck, one gardener says the fix may be surprisingly simple: add worms.

In a recent TikTok, a backyard grower said a "bag o' worms" can help kitchen scraps break down faster and turn into nutrient-rich material for the garden.

The tip came from TikTok creator Suburban Dog Gardens (@suburbandoggardens), a suburban gardener in Saint Charles, who shared the quick composting suggestion in a video posted May 25.

In the video and caption, the creator called adding worms "the best thing you can do" for a sluggish bin and said the worms turn kitchen scraps into worm castings.

#gardeninghacks #composting #sustainability #homesteadtiktok ♬ original sound - Levi @suburbandoggardens And for the last, perhaps a bag o' worms? 🐛🪱 I've composted WITH and WITHOUT worms and I can absolutely 100% say that adding worms is the best thing you can do. They eat all of your kitchen scraps and turn them into nutrient rich waste. Aka worm castings (or worm 💩) As a bonus, when you introduce compost to your garden, you're also introducing beneficial worms that break down organic material and keep feeding your garden! #Compost

If your compost bin is moving slowly, worms could help speed it up.

Worm castings can naturally enrich soil. The creator also pointed to a second benefit in the caption: adding compost to a garden can attract beneficial worms that continue to break down organic matter in the soil.

One commenter wrote, "Thank you because this has been an issue for me."

Faster composting can mean less food waste sitting around and more usable soil amendment for raised beds, containers, and backyard plots.

Healthy compost can help support stronger plants without relying as heavily on store-bought assistance or produce.

A productive garden can help families save money on groceries, harvest fruits and vegetables at peak flavor, and spend more time outside getting light physical activity.

Many gardeners also say the routine of planting, watering, and tending a garden supports mental well-being.

When compost works well, it helps close a simple loop: Scraps from the kitchen feed the bin, and the bin feeds the garden.

It also offers a lower-waste way to manage leftovers that might otherwise end up in the trash.

Many gardeners use worms in contained systems or well-managed compost bins where food scraps, moisture, and airflow stay balanced.

Even a small amount of finished compost or worm castings can be mixed into soil around vegetables, herbs, or flowers.

As with most gardening advice, results can vary depending on your bin, climate, and what you are composting.

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