Composter grossed out by leaking potatoes learns they are exactly what a compost pile is for

"I've had some do this too – one day they seem fine, the next somehow they are liquid."

A Reddit post raised a food composting dilemma that many homeowners might find stomach-turning: a stash of potatoes in wildly different stages of rot, including some that were leaking liquid.

But the response from experienced gardeners was clear. Even potatoes that look far from appetizing still belong in the compost.

What happened?

The conversation started in r/composting, where a user asked commenters whether a batch of oozing potatoes was too disgusting to compost.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I've never in my life seen potatoes leak. I've only ever seen them root," the original poster wrote. "Are they okay to compost? They obviously aren't going to grow in the garden"

The attached photos showed both ends of the spectrum: potatoes with sprouts and others that had collapsed into a soft, runny mush.

In the replies, many people said the leaking was simply a normal stage of decomposition, even if it was unpleasant to look at. Luckily, despite the concerning look of the potatoes, commenters were quick to explain that rotting food is perfectly normal for the compost.

Why does it matter?

Compost piles are designed to handle food that has gone bad. Instead of treating rotten produce as garbage, gardeners can put it into compost and eventually turn it into material that helps improve soil in gardens and landscaping.

Sending food scraps to a landfill can generate planet-warming methane, while composting at home puts that waste to use.

It can also cut gardening costs by lowering how much bagged compost, fertilizer, or other soil amendments people need to buy over the course of a growing season.

Commenters did point to one practical issue: potato pieces that do not fully break down can later sprout on their own. In other words, the bigger concern was unexpected potato plants, not damage to the compost itself.

What are people saying?

"Compost is exactly the place to put decomposing biomaterial," one commenter wrote.

"They've already started composting. Put them in the pile where they belong," another said.

"I've had some do this too — one day they seem fine, the next somehow they are liquid. Yes, these are great for the compost bin," another added.

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