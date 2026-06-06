Homesteader reveals the 60-40 mix that can transform scraps into thriving plants

"Turn it a few times a month, and before you know it, you're going to have this beautiful compost to use," the creator said.

A homestead creator is drawing attention for sharing a simple compost formula that can turn everyday scraps into garden fuel. In a backyard walkthrough, Bartlett Farmhouse laid out a quick method for building a compost pile using materials many households already have on hand.

What's happening?

In a short social media video, Bartlett Farmhouse, an independent homestead family creator account, broke down an easy compost mix: roughly 30% to 40% brown waste and about 60% green waste.

The creator said that brown material can include items such as cardboard, hay, straw, and leaves, while green material can include kitchen scraps, leftover food, eggshells, and banana skins. The video also showed the pile being layered, lightly moistened, and turned by hand.

Give the compost some sun, add a little moisture, and turn it a few times each month. The creator said the finished compost can then be used directly when planting seeds.

Why does it matter?

Composting is one of the simplest ways to put household waste to good use while improving a garden at the same time. Instead of throwing away food scraps and yard debris, people can turn them into a soil booster for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

As grocery costs remain a frustration for many families, growing even part of your own food can help cut produce bills, and homegrown fruits and vegetables are often fresher and better tasting than store-bought options.

Richer soil can help support stronger plants, allowing gardeners to get more from the space they already have — whether that means a backyard bed, a raised planter, or a few containers on a patio.

What can I do?

Start small. Set aside a pile or bin and begin adding brown materials like leaves and cardboard, along with green materials such as fruit and vegetable scraps, eggshells, and lawn clippings.

Keep the pile slightly moist, place it where it gets some sun, and turn it a few times a month to help everything break down. Once it becomes dark and crumbly, you can spread it around plants or use it when sowing seeds.

"Turn it a few times a month, and before you know it, you're going to have this beautiful compost to use," the creator said. "When we plant seeds in the ground, we just put it right on top of those seeds, and you will get amazing plants with your own compost."

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