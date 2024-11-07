Gardener shocked after unearthing item buried years ago: 'Isn't reaching high enough temps'

This incident made it clear that the term "compostable" is not one-size-fits-all and does not always mean an item is compostable at home.

Thinking about tossing that "eco-friendly" coffee pod into your home compost? Well, you might want to think again.

In this rapidly growing Reddit thread, one user shared an unpleasant discovery from their home compost: a supposedly "compostable" coffee pod from three years prior that refused to break down as promised.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One user commented that the discovery was a "prime example of greenwashing" and asserted that many companies simply "add an eco-friendly label" on their products to "charge a premium" to customers without actually delivering on the promise to help reduce waste. This is when folks can use their purchasing power to support companies that engage in eco-friendly initiatives.

On the other hand, someone else noted that the coffee pod discovery could also be "a sign that [the] composting pile isn't reaching high enough temps to most efficiently breakdown [sic] the material."

Overall, the Reddit thread made clear that the term "compostable" is not one-size-fits-all and does not always mean an item is compostable at home. In fact, we recommend that you save your compostable plastics for industrial composting facilities instead.

But don't give up on composting just yet. The good news is that there are still plenty of benefits to this eco-friendly (and wallet-friendly) practice — despite the occasional stubborn coffee pod.

Once you get the hang of making nutrient-rich compost, you're well on your way to creating a lush and bountiful native plant lawn — also known as a natural lawn.

Natural lawns are rising in popularity not only because of how much they can save you in water bills and maintenance but also because of their positive roles in creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Switching to a natural lawn can save you around $225 per year on water by efficiently absorbing and retaining moisture when properly managed, meaning you need to water it less frequently. Meanwhile, helping our pollinators greatly benefits all of us because pollinators protect our food supply.

If the idea of starting to compost and completely overhauling your current lawn situation feels overwhelming, there are ways to start small and still reap the benefits. Instead of replacing your entire yard, how about trying a partial lawn replacement instead? To do this, start by introducing alternatives such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or even xeriscaping.

Pair these replacements with a refined composting process, and you'll be well on your way to a healthier home lawn and a happier wallet.

