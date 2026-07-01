Gerbil owner fears composting soiled bedding, but gardeners say it's fine if the pile runs hot

"The main concern with small mammal waste is more about parasites than anything else."

One pet owner on Reddit brought a practical gardening question to composters: After cleaning a gerbil enclosure, can that used bedding go into compost used for edible plants?

Most of those who replied said yes, but a few had some important considerations.

What's happening?

In the post, the gerbil owner explained the used bedding was mostly aspen shavings along with paper and shredded cardboard and asked whether it could safely be composted for a food garden.

What gave them pause was the gerbil's waste. "They are omnivores and do get the occasional mealworm. I'm just not confident about composting animal waste for food that I want to eat?" the original poster wrote.

Commenters said the bedding ingredients themselves are useful in compost and fit well into the "browns" category. "Aspen shavings and paper bedding break down fine and make decent browns," one wrote.

The bigger consideration, several gardeners said, was not the shavings or paper but the possibility of pathogens in the waste. "The main concern with small mammal waste is more about parasites than anything else," the same commenter said.

The user noted that if the compost pile heats up properly, then it should kill most dangerous organisms living in the waste.

"I'd just make sure it's a hot compost and not a cold one, and maybe avoid using it on root veggies or leafy greens you eat raw just to be safe," the person added.

Why does it matter?

Using old pet bedding this way can keep compostable material out of the trash and turn it into something useful for the garden.

Growing food at home can help families save money on produce, enjoy fresher and often better-tasting fruits and vegetables, and build routines that support physical activity and mental well-being.

The discussion also highlights a food safety concern that comes up whenever compost includes animal waste.

Commenters said the material can be worthwhile but that it needs to be handled responsibly.

What can I do?

The main takeaway from gardeners was to treat small-pet bedding as a brown-heavy compost ingredient and use it with intention to avoid spoiling fresh produce.

That generally means balancing browns with nitrogen-rich "greens," keeping the pile moist but not soggy, and turning it so it heats evenly.

If it does not, a more cautious option is to use the finished compost around trees or other non-edible plants.

Gardeners in the thread also brought up similar experiences with rabbit and hamster bedding, with one saying, "All my bunny's bedding goes in to compost."

While bedding from animals such as gerbils can make a useful addition to compost, commenters noted that bedding from meat-eating animals should generally be avoided. Can I Compost This? also recommends feeding gerbils vegetarian diets if you intend to compost their bedding or waste.

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