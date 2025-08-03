Expert gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off your flowers: 'So lovely'

If you like roses and you're dreaming of a garden that's both pretty and low-maintenance, then you'll love this simple gardening trick.

The scoop

In a recent Instagram video, Patricia Hunt (@millstonenursery) shared a pretty particular tip: "To deter pests from your roses, try companion planting with plants like lavender, catmint, alliums, and yarrow."

She continued, "These plants offer pest-repelling qualities, attract beneficial insects, and can be visually appealing when paired with Boxwoods."

So, what is this hack about? Well, this technique is called companion planting, and it isn't a new idea.

The truth is that gardeners have been using this trick to keep veggies healthy for a while, but it looks like it works just as well with flowers. And the best part? You don't need fancy equipment, just a bit of planning and a little creativity.

How it's helping

This little hack saves you time, money, and effort. Instead of constantly watering, weeding, or fighting off bugs, you're letting the plants do some of the work.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Certain flowers naturally help each other thrive: they hold in moisture, keep the soil healthy, and even keep pests away. That means less stress for you and more time to actually enjoy your garden.

It's also better for the planet. When you skip the harsh sprays and let nature do its thing, you're helping pollinators and reducing your environmental footprint.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners in the comments were totally into it.

One person wrote, "Very nice," while another just said, "So lovely." Simple, sweet, and totally true.

If you're looking for a quick way to upgrade your garden without turning it into a full-time job, companion planting is a fun and easy place to start. Bonus: it'll make your yard the prettiest on the block.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.