Gardener shares tips after accidentally discovering simple method for flourishing plants: 'This is brilliant'

A TikTok gardener may have stumbled on one of the easiest ways to protect a garden — and it didn't take any planning at all.

In a short clip, TikToker Sine Botha (@sinethemba_botha) shows a healthy-looking cabbage growing right next to a coriander plant that wasn't even supposed to be there.

"So this just grew on its own. Just next to the cabbage, so it is not on purpose but it acts as a good cover crop as you can see here," she says.

What looked like a happy accident is actually something veteran gardeners already know about: companion planting.

The scoop

Companion planting is when two or more plants grow near each other and work together. Some improve soil. Others attract pollinators or shade their neighbors. In this case, coriander may be doing the heavy lifting by keeping pests off the cabbage.

Cabbages are a favorite target for bugs like aphids and cabbage worms. But planting them next to strong-scented herbs, like coriander, can throw those bugs off. The smell can confuse or repel pests, acting like a natural shield.

Botha shares in the video that this setup gave her two useful plants in the same spot. "You can have two things, a herb, and also the cabbage as well. So it goes all the way and it will give us seeds as well."

How it's helping

For starters, this hack can save you money and time. No need for store-bought pesticides or extra trips to the garden center. And since the coriander showed up on its own, it saved Botha from planting something in that space.

Using companion planting also means skipping chemical sprays. That helps avoid harmful runoff and supports healthier soil. Plus, when you grow your own food, you're cutting down the demand for store-bought produce that's often shipped long distances. That lowers air pollution and waste.

Gardening also boosts your fiber intake through fresh produce, which helps support a healthier gut and lowers the risk of disease. It's also great for your mind — research shows gardening can ease stress and improve mental well-being through regular outdoor activity.

Not everything in the garden needs a master plan. Sometimes the smartest ideas are the ones that grow on their own.

If you're dealing with pests, here's a helpful guide to controlling them without using harsh chemicals. And here are some chemical-free solutions for weed control.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved the simplicity of Botha's discovery.

"This is brilliant. It's good for your soil microbiome too. If you can try to introduce legumes (peas/beans/canola) too," one user wrote in the comments.

Another added, "Beautiful!"

