Gardener shares 'game changer' plant-growing method that helps harvests flourish: 'Learn from my mistakes'

The process is an easy way to ensure better crops.

TikTok user Perky Plant Parent (@perkyplantparent) shared a video helping fellow gardeners grow better produce with some easy tips that start during the planting process.

#growingfood #gardening #sustainability #organicgardening #backyardgarden #beginnergardener #foodfreedom #gardening #companionplanting #gardenpests #gardenmistakes ♬ original sound - Perky Plant Parent @perkyplantparent LEARN FROM MY MISTAKES⤵️ Repeat after me, don't just plant fruits and veggies. All plants have friends that help them out, these are called companion plants. They help by attracting beneficial bugs that deal with the bad bugs attacking your veggies. Some companion plants have a very strong sent that can also deter pests. By planting this way, you help avoid the mistake of losing your harvest to bugs. My first year gardening I planted over 100 green beans and the pests ended up getting most of them!😩 Let me know in the comments if you struggle with knowing what to plant together.🤔 The link to my gardening ebook will be in the link in my profile. I walk you through, step by step, how to start growing more food than you could imagine…this year! 😎 #growyourownfood

"Learn from my mistakes," the caption says. "Repeat after me, don't just plant fruits and veggies. All plants have friends that help them out, these are called companion plants."

Companion planting involves planting crops near flowers or herbs to bolster healthy growth and even deter pests and insects. The process is an easy way to ensure better crops, as long as you know the best "companions."

Perky Plant Parent shares how marigold and borage flowers help repel hornworms and how rosemary planted near cabbage repels cabbage loopers. The benefits of companion planting go beyond insects, as the TikToker also explains, "Planting basil next to tomatoes will also help enhance their flavor."

By employing companion planting, you can save money and the environment by not using expensive plant food or heavy pesticides. The neighboring plants can do the heavy lifting for you.

Another way to keep some money in your pocket is to switch to a natural lawn. By using naturally growing, pollinator-friendly plants, you can enjoy a low-maintenance, cost-efficient yard without expensive upkeep. What's more, using natural turfgrass has environmental payoffs. According to Lawn and Landscape, "In addition to reducing carbon dioxide, turfgrass traps an estimated 12 million tons of dust and dirt released annually into the atmosphere."

Landscaping companies like Yardzen can also help you design your own customized natural lawn, perfect for your specific location and aesthetic desires.

You can also rewild your lawn using native growing plants to similarly keep costs and maintenance down while observing the beauty of non-invasive flowers.

Perky Plant Parent's video garnered over 100,000 likes and over 400 comments, showing how people are committed to improving their gardens and the delicious crops within them.

One commenter said, "Companion planting has been a game changer for me."

Someone else described their interesting experience utilizing this technique: "I planted basil next to my ghost peppers and accidentally made spicy basil."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.