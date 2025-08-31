Gardener shares simple hack for thriving, pest-free plants: 'So beautiful'

Several viewers were curious about it.

Companion planting is a surprisingly effective strategy for growing food that gardeners want to consume and deterring pests without the use of harsh and unhealthy pesticides.

TikToker Sow Viable (@sow_viable) shows just how it's done with a highly instructive clip. "Wow, so beautiful," one response post observed, likely pleasantly surprised by the vibrant and robust health of the plants.

The scoop

In this case, Sow Viable chose elephant garlic and cabbage, the former working as a highly effective, natural pesticide, and the latter as a consumable vegetable that also happens to be very healthy.

Not everyone is a huge fan of garlic, but the sulfur compounds, such as allicin, that it releases into the air and soil produce a potent odor that cabbage moths, diamondback moths, and other insects can't stand, driving them away and allowing the cabbage to grow undisturbed.

How it's helping

Happy, healthier plants are the result of companion planting, and there are many more combinations out there than just elephant garlic and cabbage.

For instance, marigolds are perfect for combining with tomatoes, peppers, and beans. Nasturtiums repel aphids, whiteflies, and squash bugs, allowing cucumbers, squash, and zucchini to thrive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Chives, marigolds, garlic, lavender, mint, rosemary, and petunias are popular pest preventives. The combinations tend to be unique, with their own advantages and disadvantages, so each is worth researching thoroughly before attempting to use them.

Chemical pesticides disrupt the microbial communities that produce healthy soil, reduce soil biodiversity, threaten people and animals with acute toxicity and chronic health effects, contaminate water via runoff, and tend to kill nontarget species.

That's a lot of negative packed into a chemical marketed as a pesticide. Avoiding it and instead embracing companion planting saves money, improves the health and flavor of produce, and improves soil quality.

Gardening alone produces its own health benefits — mentally and physically — according to the National Institutes of Health.

Better health, better soil, better crop yields, and more gardening space are just a handful of the exceptional benefits that companion planting and gardening bring to the table.

What everyone's saying

Naturally, several viewers were curious about companion planting: Will any garlic work? It will, as long as it is viable in your zone.

The original poster even gave out tips on how to keep deer out: "Blood meal. No deer here in Florida, but my cousin does that up north."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.