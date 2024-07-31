This solar hack is the easiest way to save 10% on your energy bills — no rooftop installations needed

Picture this: cheap, clean solar energy powering your home and slashing your electric bills, without any rooftop panels required.

Sound too good to be true? Thanks to community solar programs, it's a reality for many Americans.

What is community solar?

Community solar programs are subscription services that let you benefit from solar energy produced by a nearby solar farm. The solar farm feeds energy into the power grid that your home already uses.

By subscribing, you're essentially paying the solar farm directly for the energy it produces, cutting out the utility middleman and leading to serious savings.



💡How much can you save with community solar?

Why is community solar important?

For many of us, rooftop solar panels seem like a pie-in-the-sky dream. They're amazing for the environment and our wallets, but that $20,000-plus installation cost poses a significant barrier.

Community solar changes the game. With no upfront costs or equipment to install, community solar makes it easy for anyone — even renters — to access cheaper, cleaner energy.

And those savings can really add up. Let's say you pay $90 per month to subscribe to a solar farm that earns you $100 in energy credits. If your normal electric bill is $100, you'd only owe that $90 subscription — putting an easy $120 back in your pocket every year.

How community solar helps homeowners save money

Most community solar programs have no signup costs, and the monthly subscription is usually less than you'd pay the utility company for the same amount of energy. So, right off the bat, you're saving green by going green.

The average community solar subscriber saves about 10% on their electric bills, according to EnergySage. But depending on your location, energy usage, and specific program, you could save even more. Some programs offer bigger discounts for lower-income households.

And the environmental benefits are huge. Solar energy is an infinite resource that doesn't spew harmful pollution like coal and oil plants do. By tapping in to community solar, you're helping to slow down climate change and build a cleaner future — no rooftop panels required.

Ready to see if there's a community solar program near you? EnergySage's community solar marketplace makes it easy to search by ZIP code and compare local options to start saving money and the planet.

