Santa Monica groups urge schools to scrap artificial turf plan over forever chemical fears

"This is not merely a preference, but an urgent environmental, health, and civic necessity."

A broad coalition in Santa Monica is urging school leaders to reconsider plans for artificial turf, warning that the material could expose children to harmful chemicals while worsening plastic pollution.

What's happening?

According to the Santa Monica Daily Press, seven neighborhood groups submitted a joint resolution calling for an immediate moratorium on new artificial turf installations at local elementary schools.

The groups include the North of Montana Association, Friends of Sunset Park, Ocean Park Association, Santa Monica Northeast Neighbors, Pico Neighborhood Association, Santa Monica Mid City Neighbors, and the Wilshire Montana Neighborhood Coalition.

"This is not merely a preference, but an urgent environmental, health, and civic necessity," the groups wrote in the joint letter addressed to the SMMUSD Board of Education.

The push comes after a unanimous May vote approving renovations at Franklin Elementary that would replace the school's aging natural grass field with synthetic turf.

Opposition to the project has grown quickly. A petition against the proposal gathered more than 1,200 signatures. State Sen. Ben Allen and the Santa Monica Democratic Club have also expressed concerns about artificial turf installation on publicly owned land.

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Why is artificial turf concerning?

Critics argue that artificial turf is more than imitation grass. The plastic-based material can contain chemical additives and gradually break down over time, releasing microplastics into surrounding environments.

Opponents specifically point to research linking artificial turf to PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," as well as heavy metals and excessive surface heat.

PFAS are widely used industry chemicals that can persist in the environment for years without breaking down easily. Some studies have linked exposure to certain PFAS compounds to a range of health concerns.

One study from Stockholm found PFAS in 76% of turf backing samples collected from 103 football fields. Other research cited by opponents estimates that synthetic fields can shed roughly 3 to 5 kilograms of microplastics per field each year.

Those findings are especially concerning because children spend long periods of time running, falling, and playing directly on these surfaces.

Turf can also become significantly hotter than natural grass during warm weather. It can potentially raise heat exposure risks as temperatures continue rising.

Supporters of synthetic turf often argue that it requires less water and maintenance than grass fields. But opponents say communities should carefully weigh those benefits against potential environmental and health tradeoffs.

What's Santa Monica doing about artificial turf?

An independent NV5 review commissioned by the district examined roughly 15 acres of grass and 12 acres of artificial turf across district properties. According to the review, some of the environmental and health concerns raised by critics had merit.

For now, neighborhood groups are focused on preventing additional installations before more projects move forward.

Their resolution asks the district to pause new artificial turf projects while working with the city and Santa Monica College to expand access to natural grass fields and explore alternative play spaces on underused district-owned properties.

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