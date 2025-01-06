Local gym owner shows off wholesome, community-backed landscaping project: 'What a great resource you've created'

"What I was more interested in was promoting things and species that have been here for much longer than I have."

The TikTok channel Homegrown National Park (@homegrownnationalpark) posted a video from Blake in Philadelphia, who helped epitomize the term "community garden."

At his CrossFit Fairmount gym, they planted 15 native species.

The conversion from artificial turf to a native plant space was a true community effort as people helped rip up the Astroturf, dug holes, and planted seeds. In explaining his planting preference, Blake says: "Vegetable gardens are great, but what I was more interested in was promoting things and species that have been here for much longer than I have."

The Homegrown National Park account wrote in its caption, "What a great resource you've created." City pride shined in the comments as someone said: "Let's go Philly!!!"

This addition to the HNP Biodiversity Map shows how incorporating a native plant lawn or garden has its place beyond homes, as businesses and organizations you wouldn't expect are also using them. Adding vegetation to business spaces supports the environment and may help boost employee morale. Another thing they boost is air quality, which comes in handy in a sweaty place like a gym or a busy office where you want to reduce the likelihood of employees getting sick.

Those incorporating fruit and vegetables in their community garden initiatives are also aiding citizens dealing with food insecurity. Beyond the CrossFit Fairmount gym in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society supports several forms of urban agriculture where diverse community members share gardening knowledge to grow produce to donate.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In Maryland, Dr. Maura Rossman, the Howard County Health Officer, stated in a release about two elementary schools' community garden initiatives: "Community gardens offer access to low or no-cost fruits and vegetables to residents in communities where healthy foods may be harder to afford or find."

On the West Coast, tech giant Google's Ecology Program has incorporated native landscapes on its campus and throughout Silicon Valley by collaborating with the San Francisco Estuary Institute.

This TikTok post's connection between gyms and plants is significant as gardening has become another way to improve fitness and mental well-being for many. As Rishi Mandal, co-founder and CEO of the fitness coaching app Future told CNN Health: "Our clients at Future have already been asking their coaches to add gardening and landscaping activities into their routines."

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.