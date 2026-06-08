Gardener says comfrey plant transformed their yard by feeding soil, pollinators, and compost all at once

"There's something really empowering about walking outside and knowing your garden is working with you."

What if one plant could help feed your soil, support pollinators, and provide material for compost and mulch all at once?

One gardener on TikTok says comfrey does exactly that.

Tinkerleaf (@tinkerleaf.co) made the case for the leafy perennial, describing it in the caption as a standout plant in their permaculture garden.

In a recent post, the creator showed off a comfrey plant that is now about three years old and thriving in an established garden bed.

The creator presented it as part of a broader shift away from traditional landscaping and toward "foodscaping" — choosing plants that do more than just look nice.

Comfrey is valued in the garden because it can support soil health, attract pollinators, and be used for compost or as mulch.

In the caption, comfrey was described as a "dynamic accumulator," meaning a plant thought to draw nutrients up from deeper soil layers and store them in its leaves.

#comfrey #foodscaping #beginnergardener #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - Tinkerleaf 🗝️ Growing & Faith @tinkerleaf.co This comfrey plant is about 3 years old now and officially one of the most useful plants in our permaculture garden. If you're new to gardening, comfrey is known as a "dynamic accumulator," which basically means it pulls nutrients deep from the soil and helps improve the health of the plants around it. We use it for: • compost • mulch • pollinator support • soil health • herbal uses • and building healthier garden systems naturally One of the biggest mindset shifts for me was moving from landscaping… to foodscaping. Instead of planting things that only look pretty, we started planting things that serve a purpose too: food, herbs, medicine, pollinators, healing soil, feeding our family. And honestly? There's something really empowering about walking outside and knowing your garden is working with you. Beginner gardeners: start small. One useful plant at a time adds up faster than you think. Save this for your future permaculture garden 🌱 #permaculturegarden

Plants that serve several purposes can make gardening cheaper, easier, and more rewarding, especially for beginners. A plant that improves soil while supporting bees and reducing the need to buy bagged mulch or compost inputs can stretch a gardening budget further.

Growing even part of your own food can save money on produce over time while also giving you access to fresher herbs, fruits, and vegetables. A more productive garden can also mean fewer trips to the store for certain items and more confidence in what you're eating.

Gardening can support physical activity through digging, planting, and harvesting, and many people find that spending time outdoors with plants helps lower stress and improve mood.

Starting with one plant that gives back in multiple ways can be a practical entry point into gardening. That could mean a soil-building perennial like comfrey, herbs, pollinator-friendly flowers, or edible plants suited to your climate and space.

Foodscaping can include vegetables, medicinal herbs, ground cover that protects soil, and flowers that support pollinators.

Over time, those choices can reduce waste, cut costs, and help create a healthier garden system with less reliance on store-bought inputs.

As Tinkerleaf put it, "there's something really empowering about walking outside and knowing your garden is working with you."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.