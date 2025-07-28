Homeowner frustrated after making troubling discovery while tending to yard: 'I don't want that'

Comcast is known for its cable channels. However, as a user's post in "r/treelaw" shows, one of the company's cable lines is encroaching on their tree, and the original poster isn't even a customer.

After making the discovery, the concerned tree owner wrote, "Last summer Comcast installed a wire to my neighbor's house directly over my yard and unfortunately right over my young tree." This tree is special since the homeowner planted it themselves two years ago.

After the neighbor called Comcast to remove the line as directed, the situation still wasn't resolved after it "moved the wire at most a foot."

Understandably, the OP is concerned about the tree's health. After calling the city for help, the authorities reportedly said, "Comcast is responsible if the tree knocks the wire down."

Considering how the company handled the initial complaint, the homeowner is worried the telecommunications giant would just "trim my tree" as a solution. "I don't want that!" they wrote.

A few commenters brought up the property law term "aerial trespass" — unauthorized entry of an object into the airspace on someone's land. Another example would be a drone hovering at low altitude over someone's private property.

"When I was an install tech for Comcast, I would have been sent back immediately to fix it or fired if I refused," revealed a former employee.

Backyards can be hotspots for pleasant surprises like monarch butterflies or rare birds. However, troubling discoveries from misplaced cable lines to garden-destroying grasshoppers and plastic geogrids left by previous owners can upset one's eco-friendly home enhancements.

If the OP's tree faces danger from the misplaced cable line, it wouldn't just be a personal loss, but an environmental one. After all, trees provide a range of eco-friendly benefits, such as oxygen production, reducing pollution by acting as carbon sponges, and bearing fruit. Plus, pollinators and other friendly creatures, like squirrels, use trees for shelter and foraging.

Strategically placed trees also provide natural shade and cooling by releasing water vapor through their leaves. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees can help homeowners reduce their need for air conditioning by 30% and save 20–50% on heating costs.

