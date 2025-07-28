  • Home Home

Homeowner frustrated after making troubling discovery while tending to yard: 'I don't want that'

A few commenters brought up the property law term "aerial trespass."

by Lettecha Johnson
A few commenters brought up the property law term "aerial trespass."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Comcast is known for its cable channels. However, as a user's post in "r/treelaw" shows, one of the company's cable lines is encroaching on their tree, and the original poster isn't even a customer.

After making the discovery, the concerned tree owner wrote, "Last summer Comcast installed a wire to my neighbor's house directly over my yard and unfortunately right over my young tree." This tree is special since the homeowner planted it themselves two years ago.

A few commenters brought up the property law term "aerial trespass."
Photo Credit: Reddit
A few commenters brought up the property law term "aerial trespass."
Photo Credit: Reddit


After the neighbor called Comcast to remove the line as directed, the situation still wasn't resolved after it "moved the wire at most a foot."

Understandably, the OP is concerned about the tree's health. After calling the city for help, the authorities reportedly said, "Comcast is responsible if the tree knocks the wire down."  

Considering how the company handled the initial complaint, the homeowner is worried the telecommunications giant would just "trim my tree" as a solution. "I don't want that!" they wrote.

A few commenters brought up the property law term "aerial trespass" — unauthorized entry of an object into the airspace on someone's land. Another example would be a drone hovering at low altitude over someone's private property.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

"When I was an install tech for Comcast, I would have been sent back immediately to fix it or fired if I refused," revealed a former employee.

Backyards can be hotspots for pleasant surprises like monarch butterflies or rare birds. However, troubling discoveries from misplaced cable lines to garden-destroying grasshoppers and plastic geogrids left by previous owners can upset one's eco-friendly home enhancements.

If the OP's tree faces danger from the misplaced cable line, it wouldn't just be a personal loss, but an environmental one. After all, trees provide a range of eco-friendly benefits, such as oxygen production, reducing pollution by acting as carbon sponges, and bearing fruit. Plus, pollinators and other friendly creatures, like squirrels, use trees for shelter and foraging. 

Strategically placed trees also provide natural shade and cooling by releasing water vapor through their leaves. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees can help homeowners reduce their need for air conditioning by 30% and save 20–50% on heating costs.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x