Colorado homeowner got HOA warning over bare spots, then faced a $4,000 drought-friendly redo

Homeowners who are following local watering restrictions cannot be fined.

A Colorado homeowner says an HOA notice about exposed soil in his yard is now pressuring him into a costly landscaping project, despite drought restrictions that already limit outdoor watering.

He told a local outlet that the work may cost at least $4,000, as he plans to swap out failing grass for more drought-tolerant plants in order to meet neighborhood rules.

What happened?

A Highlands Ranch homeowner told Fox31 that he got a notice from his homeowners association in May after bare patches appeared in his lawn. To satisfy the HOA, he decided to replace the struggling grass with drought-friendly landscaping.

During drought, Colorado law limits how HOAs can respond to dried-out lawns. Homeowners who are following local watering restrictions cannot be fined just because their grass turns brown or dry, although associations can still enforce other standards related to yard maintenance, according to Fox31.

Why does it matter?

The dispute underscores a broader tension in dry areas: Residents may be expected to conserve water while still keeping their yards aligned with traditional green-lawn expectations.

Some Colorado communities restrict lawn watering to only one or two days each week, making it harder to keep grass healthy, Fox31 reported. If homeowners then feel compelled to redo their yards to satisfy HOA expectations, the cost can quickly climb into the thousands.

Associations across the country have repeatedly drawn criticism for blocking or slowing money-saving, eco-friendly home upgrades such as rooftop solar panels, low-water landscaping, and native-plant lawns — changes that can lower utility bills and reduce strain on local resources.

"It's not where our resources should be," the Colorado homeowner told Fox31. "Everybody wants to maintain their property values, but, if we don't have any water, your property value is going to go way, way down."

What can I do?

State officials in Colorado say HOAs can ask residents to show they are watering as often as local rules permit, according to Fox31. If a homeowner is using less water than allowed and the lawn continues to deteriorate, the association may still be able to issue a penalty.

Homeowners can keep copies of watering schedules, utility records, HOA letters, and local drought restrictions in case a dispute arises.

People who believe their HOA is going beyond what state law allows can contact the state's HOA Information and Resource Center to file a complaint, Fox31 reported. And for people trying to push for practical updates such as native landscaping or solar access, this is a resource for how to work with HOAs and change bylaws.

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