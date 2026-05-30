Colorado touts $200 million from EPA to upgrade residents' HVACs

Heat pumps can handle both heating and cooling in one system.

Colorado residents could soon get more help replacing aging furnaces and air conditioners with a cleaner alternative: heat pumps.

According to a report from CBS News, a $200 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency is now able to be put into effect to expand access to the all-electric systems across the Denver region, where local leaders say public awareness is still catching up to the technology.

The Denver Regional Council of Governments, or DRCOG, received the 2024-approved federal funding to support Power Ahead Colorado, a program aimed at helping buildings become "healthier and cleaner" through heat pump installations that replace traditional gas furnaces.

Heat pumps can handle both heating and cooling in one system, making them an option for people who might otherwise be shopping separately for a furnace and an air conditioner. Robert Spotts, who is part of DRCOG, told CBS News that while the technology has been around for decades, many Coloradans still do not know much about it.





That awareness gap is notable. Spotts said a recent survey found that just 57% of people in the region were familiar with heat pumps. The program is aiming to change that as adoption starts to grow in Colorado.

Despite the lack of awareness in the U.S., recent research shows that heat pumps can reduce energy costs across the country. To see how much you can save by upgrading, connect with the HVAC experts at EnergySage.

EnergySage's free tools can help you compare HVAC quotes from vetted local installers.

Since heat pumps are all-electric, they eliminate the indoor emissions associated with gas heating appliances, which can be a meaningful health benefit for families concerned about air quality inside the home.

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There may also be a financial upside. Because heat pumps are designed to move heat rather than generate it in the same way older systems do, they are an energy-efficient option. That means homeowners replacing an aging system may be able to lower energy use and potentially trim utility costs over time.

Spotts said that buildings are now the biggest source of end-use greenhouse gas emissions in the Denver region, making heating and cooling upgrades an important part of broader clean energy efforts.

Power Ahead Colorado is tackling the issue from several angles, including public education, contractor training, and connecting customers with companies that know how to install heat pumps correctly.

Spotts said the initiative is also meant to help small and local companies benefit from the transition, creating new business opportunities.

For residents, timing could be important. Spotts said incentives already exist, with more expected this summer, which could make the switch more affordable for anyone whose furnace is nearing the end of its life.

"Heat pumps are the wave of the future," Spotts said. "They align with Colorado's clean energy goals."

He added: "It really is a great time if your furnace is getting towards the end of its life."

To see how a heat pump can transform your home's heating and cooling system, check out the free resources from EnergySage.

And, if you're not ready to spend up front, another company, Palmetto, offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99/month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

For more targeted heating and cooling, the Merino Mono costs a fraction of the price of a whole-home unit and can be installed in under an hour.

Homeowners can pair solar panels with electric appliances, like efficient HVACs, to drive their utility costs even lower. EnergySage operates like an Expedia for solar panels, making it easy to find the best solar system and local installer while frequently saving customers around $10,000 on installations over those who don't take the time to comparison-shop.

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