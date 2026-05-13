Family emerging from homelessness says college move-out haul made empty apartment feel like home

"Finding those little treasures during a tough time must feel like a huge win."

A Reddit post about college move-out weekend has resonated online after one family shared how discarded furniture and household items helped transform their bare apartment into a welcoming home.

The post, shared in r/Frugal, received hundreds of upvotes and dozens of supportive comments as readers rallied around the family's story of rebuilding after homelessness.

What began as a search for food turned into an unexpected haul of usable items left behind by departing college students.

"We went out during college move-out to look for food because we are legitimately going hungry right now. We didn't find any, but we did find all of this," the original poster wrote, adding that there was "so, so much more that isn't pictured."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post, the user explained that they had recently overcome homelessness after spending four months living in a car and a tent with their two young children.

After finally securing an apartment and saving enough for rent and a deposit while working alternating shifts, the family said they were "essentially starting over now," making the move-out finds especially meaningful.

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"We ended up listing a few of them for sale, but we decided to keep most, because having some of this is making our apartment feel less empty and more like home," the poster shared.

The story resonated for more than one reason.

On a practical level, it highlights how expensive it can be to furnish a home from scratch, especially after a housing crisis. College move-out periods can become an informal source of free essentials, from dressers and lamps to small appliances and cleaning supplies, for people trying to stretch every dollar.

The post also drew attention to a much larger waste problem. Every year, move-out season sends huge amounts of still-usable furniture, decor, clothing, and electronics to curbs and dumpsters simply because students cannot take them along.

Reusing those items helps keep functional goods out of landfills while reducing demand for new products.

For example, another dumpster diver found sweatpants in his size, a large stash of yarn, and more during college move-out season.

The comment section quickly filled with encouragement, practical advice, and anti-waste solidarity.

"That's really inspiring, congrats on turning things around!" one user wrote. "Finding those little treasures during a tough time must feel like a huge win. Keep pushing forward."

"Very happy for you," another commenter added.

"Solid advice, wish I knew this sooner," a third wrote.

Several users also recommended community resources that can help beyond move-out season, including local food banks, churches, and Buy Nothing groups.

For many readers, the post was not just about a lucky curbside find. It also served as a reminder of how much useful material gets thrown away, and how reuse can provide both financial relief and a sense of dignity at the moment someone needs it most.

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