Homeowner shares real-world experience with a heat pump after record-breaking winter storm: 'Technology has come a long way'

Heat pumps have long been considered a southern heating option, incapable of handling the more intense cold snaps in the north. Marco A (@MarcosProjects) on YouTube is aiming to change that impression.

"That technology has come a long way in recent years," Marco said in his video, adding that the specific heat pump, in this case, is a "cold weather" heat pump, manufactured by Mitsubishi.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Energy, modern heat pumps can reduce energy costs by as much as 75%, and cold-climate heat pumps are capable of handling temperatures as low as 5 degrees.

The savings are proportional, since heat energy is only one of many energy costs in the average American home, but it's still significant. As America slowly decarbonizes its power grids, heat pump efficiency will continue to improve.

The Inflation Reduction Act's Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program provides point-of-sale rebates for heat-pump purchases, depending on state implementation and median incomes.

These rebates could amount to up to $8,000. However, taking advantage of it soon is a pressing concern, as the credits will not be around forever. As a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, President Trump is ending the IRA's equipment and clean energy tax credits by the end of the year. The difference in acting now versus later could mean thousands of dollars.

Home heating costs may be proportional, but they're a huge part of annual energy costs, and upgrading your HVAC system to the next level has the potential to drastically lower overall energy expenditure and costs.

Today's heat pumps not only routinely outperform traditional HVAC systems, but they also efficiently heat and cool your home, contrary to the name's implications.

Shopping for installers and general advice isn't always simple. The heat pump in Marco's video was manufactured by Mitsubishi, a company that also connects consumers with trained professionals for solving installation needs.

Thanks to this YouTube video, the word is getting out on the efficiency of these heat pumps and the potential savings and federal incentives that come with them.

"I'm pumped!" one commenter wrote, clever pun intended. "Hopefully, you can keep sharing more content this winter."

Marco dropped an additional suggestion to reduce carbon emissions as well: "We just have it set to 65 because our whole goal here is to reduce our carbon emissions," highlighting that there's more than one way to make a difference.

