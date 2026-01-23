Homeowner seeks unbiased advice after HVAC techs spread outdated appliance myth: 'Find an HVAC company that is knowledgable and honest'

"I think the first two HVAC companies just knew gas and wanted to sell gas."

Imagine you're planning to replace a 20-year-old gas furnace and air conditioner in a 1,800-square-foot Maryland home. Winter lows routinely dip into the 20 °F range, and a few nights plunge below zero.

Two HVAC contractors have warned you that a cold-climate heat pump would struggle under these conditions and that the electricity needed would cost more than gas. Can a modern heat pump handle the cold on its own?

One Reddit user posed that question to the r/heatpumps forum, asking for real-world heat pump experiences.

'[I] started looking at maybe doing a dual fuel system where the HP would operate down to 30-35, and a gas furnace kick in and take over when outside temps fall below that threshold. There seem to be a lot of folks online praising these systems … Thoughts on which is a better idea?" they wrote.





Commenters quickly made their consensus clear: Modern, cold-climate heat pumps can operate efficiently down to -15 °F or lower when properly sized and installed.

"I think the first two HVAC companies just knew gas and wanted to sell gas. You need to find an HVAC company that is knowledgeable and honest," another Redditor noted.

If you need help finding a reputable HVAC company, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer and slash your energy bills by up to half.

"I'm also in your general geographic region (north of DC) … Last summer I replaced my traditional AC with a heat pump. Since my furnace was still in working order I had the firm installing the heat pump set the furnace as the aux heat source. They set things up last summer and I never noticed any change from the old AC for cooling," someone else added.

How it's helping

Heat pumps pull heat from the outdoors — even when temperatures dip below freezing — and move it inside with far less energy than a traditional gas furnace. Because the system runs on electricity, you'll avoid the fluctuating price of natural gas and the extra cost of a gas line.

One commenter in Ohio reported that their utility bill was cheaper with a heat pump and auxiliary heat strips compared to the previous winter with gas, even during a winter that was 20% colder.

Heat pumps also eliminate pollution from burning fossil fuels in your home, improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gases that contribute to the planet's overheating.

What everyone's saying

Fellow Redditors were quick to advise the original poster that a heat pump is the way to go.

"The right heat pump will easily provide the heat you need … I'm in the Midwest where winter temps can get way colder than Maryland (-10 on occasion) and we have a cold weather rated heat pump that works just fine on our 100+ house. You can have electric resistance backup strips included as part of the install if you want the peace of mind," one person noted.

"I ditched my furnace for an all electric cold climate heat pump system in Toronto (Canada). You'll be fine! The key is to get an accurate heat load calculation so that the appropriate size system is selected, and a duct capacity test to make sure your ducts can push the correct [CFM} while keeping static pressure within range," another Reddit user added.

