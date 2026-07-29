In Wales, cockroaches are 'coming from everywhere' as warmer winters fuel infestations

"At the moment we're getting around five or six a week coming in."

In parts of Wales, pest controllers — especially those working in and around Cardiff — say cockroach-related calls are coming in far more often than they used to.

What's happening?

According to BBC News, Cardiff has seen an increase in cockroach reports from homes, with the council saying domestic-property complaints rose from 2024 to 2025.

The Cardiff council reportedly recorded 86 domestic-property reports in 2025, up 9% from a year earlier. Newport recorded 31 reports, and Swansea had 13.

The increase appears to be concentrated in more urban areas. Rural Welsh authorities and pest control companies told the BBC they had seen little comparable cockroach activity.

Aderyn Pest Control's Chris Corbett said the shift has become much more apparent over the past few years.

He said the number of weekly inquiries has climbed sharply. "Five years ago, we were getting probably one or two [calls] a week. At the moment we're getting around five or six a week coming in," he told the BBC.

Specialists say the rise is being driven by a mix of weather and housing conditions, particularly milder winters and more densely populated apartment living.

Dr. George Beccaloni, an entomologist and cockroach expert, said to the BBC that warmer cold seasons mean fewer pests are being killed off in places like drains and ducts.

For Cardiff resident Sumesh Geevarghese, the issue became deeply personal after a neighbor moved out.

"I turned on the light and I could see a cockroach running, two or three were running," he told the BBC.

Why does it matter?

Cockroaches are more than just unpleasant to find in a kitchen or bathroom. According to the British Pest Control Association, as cited by the BBC, cockroaches may spread food-poisoning organisms as well as bacteria such as salmonella, staphylococcus, and streptococcus.

In tightly packed apartment blocks, indoor heat and ready access to food and water can help cockroaches thrive, and milder winters make it easier for more of them to survive.

Geevarghese described the experience, as reported by the BBC, as "very stressful," saying, "They started coming from everywhere, from the WiFi router, under the kettle, the toaster and all the switchboards."

The financial burden can also fall on residents.

A spokesperson for Cardiff council said to the BBC, "Treatment of cockroaches is not a statutory service and the council does not currently provide this service for private residents."

What can I do?

If you spot a cockroach, experts say the best step is to bring in professional help as early as possible.

Niall Gallagher of the British Pest Control Association said, as reported by the BBC, "The first thing to do, as soon as you find a cockroach, is contact professional pest control, ideally a BPCA member, to come out, do a survey [and] give you the right treatment plan."

Gallagher added that DIY pest control is not recommended, especially when multiple properties may be affected.

"We don't recommend DIY pest control because it can also spread between multiple properties as well," he said.

Experts also say people should not assume an infestation means a home is dirty.

Gallagher noted that "sometimes you are just unfortunate," adding to the BBC that pests "really will affect everyone at some point in their life."

The BBC noted that infestations can be managed, even if treatment becomes more complicated in shared buildings where several units may need to be accessed and treated together.

"With the right treatment, with the right engagement, every cockroach infestation can be controlled," Gallagher told the outlet. "With the right preparation and with the right pest controller, any pest can be solved."

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