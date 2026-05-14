Gardener tempted by cobblestone edging learns the catch: 'Grass goes into the cracks'

A mowable stone border can give a garden bed a clean appearance while eliminating the need for awkward trimming along the lawn edge. But as one gardener discovered, cobblestone-style edging comes with a tradeoff.

While it can simplify mowing, it may also create new opportunities for grass and weeds to creep into garden beds.

In a post shared on Reddit's r/gardening forum, a homeowner asked whether installing cobblestone mowing edges around garden beds was actually worth the effort.

"Ideally, I'd like to have a lower edge that will let me mow my grass by riding one wheel on the cobblestone," the original poster wrote. "But the lower edge makes me nervous about its ability to retain the mulch from my garden beds."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The landscaping concept is fairly simple. Stone pavers or cobblestone-style edging are installed low enough for a mower wheel to roll across, reducing or even eliminating the need for separate edging passes.

The setup creates a more defined border between lawns and garden beds while clearly marking where mulch, flowers, shrubs, or edible plants begin.

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But commenters noted that the long-term success of the approach depends heavily on installation and maintenance.

Several gardeners warned that stones can gradually sink into the soil over time. Others pointed out that gaps between pavers often become magnets for grass runners and weeds.

One commenter summed up the downside bluntly: "I had them here already, and I find them frustrating because the grass goes into the cracks and weeds get in there. It takes maintenance to keep them looking nice."

Others offered practical suggestions for improving the design.

"If you don't want grass shooting under the barrier, you can dig your cobbles in 'sideways,' like a slice of toast," one user recommended.

Another suggested using purpose-built mowing-edge pavers with smoother, rounded edges rather than rougher cobblestones.

Even with the maintenance challenges, many gardeners said the biggest advantage is convenience.

A mowable edge can reduce the need for string trimming, speed up lawn care, and give garden beds a cleaner, more polished appearance. For homeowners constantly battling messy lawn edges, that can mean fewer touch-ups and less routine maintenance overall.

The edging can also make it easier to gradually expand planting areas over time.

One commenter explained: "What I do is every year or so they have sunk all the way into the ground, so I pull them out and move them a few inches forward to enlarge the garden bed."

This gradual expansion can be especially appealing for homeowners hoping to create more room for flowers, native plants, or fruits and vegetables.

Better-defined beds can also make it easier to maintain productive outdoor spaces, whether they are used for landscaping or growing food.

Home gardening can help households save money on produce, enjoy fresher fruits and vegetables, and support mental and physical well-being through regular outdoor activity.

If mowable edging reduces the temptation to rely on herbicides to maintain tidy borders, it may offer environmental benefits as well.

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