Minimalist says a messy house isn't chores — it's stress management

"There is a difference between dirty and lived in."

A new TikTok from The Minimalists (@theminimalists) showing a clip of Ethan Lapierre (@withethanlap) is striking a nerve with viewers who know how quickly a cluttered room can sour the mood at home.

What happened?

Joshua Fields Millburn, one member of The Minimalists, posted a TikTok stating that "a cluttered home is a stressful home" and that tidying up can noticeably change the emotional temperature in a household.

In the short video, Ethan says he has learned to hear "this house is a mess" as something deeper than a complaint about chores. Instead, he interprets it as a sign that someone is overwhelmed and needs support.

He describes the effect in everyday terms: When countertops are clear and the living room feels calm, conversations tend to go more smoothly and patience is often easier to find.

Many viewers agreed with the premise. One commenter wrote, "When my house is clean and put together I'm happier."

Others added nuance to the conversation. One commenter pushed back on the idea that a healthy home should look untouched, writing, "There is a difference between dirty and lived in," especially in households with kids, crafts, toys, and laundry constantly in motion.

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What does it mean?

The video reframes mess as more than a visual annoyance. For many people, clutter can mean distraction, friction, and one more thing competing for attention at the end of a long day.

That can have practical consequences. When surfaces are covered and items do not have a designated place, people may spend more time searching for what they already own, rebuying duplicates, or feeling pressured to "get organized" with products they do not actually need.

A calmer space can save time, reduce unnecessary spending, and make routine cleaning easier.

It can also help reduce relationship stress. The video's central point is that tidying can be an act of care rather than perfectionism. His framing appeared to resonate with commenters who said an orderly home makes them feel calmer, while cluttered areas, such as an overpacked garage, can trigger instant stress.

At the same time, the response to the video suggests that "calm" does not have to mean sterile. For many families, the goal is not a staged home but a functional one that feels manageable.

What can I do?

If this idea feels familiar, the easiest place to start may be small. Rather than trying to transform the entire house, choose one visible area — such as a kitchen counter, entry table, or corner of the couch — and reset it each day.

A quick win can make a room feel lighter without requiring hours of work.

It can also help to focus on reducing incoming clutter instead of simply rearranging what is already there. Before buying more storage bins or organizers, try using what you already have, donating extras, and keeping only the items you use regularly.

That can reduce future purchases and make a home easier and less expensive to maintain. And who knows, listing that extra clutter just might make you some money.

In shared households, conversations about function may be more productive than blame. A simple question — such as "What would make this room easier for us to use?" — can go further than arguing over who is messy.

And if a home is busy and very much lived in, simple systems may matter more than perfection. Baskets for everyday items, a regular 10-minute reset, and clearly defined zones for toys, mail, or laundry can all help.

As Ethan put it, "I'm not hearing like, 'Oh, we have to do chores.' I'm hearing like, 'Stress management, and I need help.'"

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