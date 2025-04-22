New toolkit opens path for teachers to start critical conversations in schools: 'Easy, short and effective'

"The activities got my students thinking about their emotions in a very productive and meaningful way."

The consequences of the overheating planet affect us all, and that includes our mental health. A new toolkit helps educators address the emotional impacts of climate change in the classroom.

The National Environmental Education Foundation and Climate Mental Health Network announced the launch of the resource, which was born out of a three-year research project that included a nationwide study of middle school teachers and their students.

An overwhelming majority of surveyed teachers said they had encountered emotional reactions from students when teaching about climate change, but most of them felt unequipped to deal with these situations. The toolkit looks to bridge that gap with resources including a teacher's guide, student activities, and reflective practices.

"While educators can be a key source of emotional support for their students, some may feel that they lack the resources, tools or training to offer support in the context of climate change," Sarah Blount, program director of research and evaluation at NEEF, said in a video.

According to the organization, a nationwide pilot confirmed the toolkit's effectiveness, with 100% of teachers saying they'd recommend it to a colleague.

"The activities got my students thinking about their emotions in a very productive and meaningful way," one New Jersey teacher said. "They also made it easy to lead good discussions and help me understand each individual student better."

A Florida teacher added: "The lesson plans were aligned with our science standards. The activities were easy, short and effective."

Climate anxiety is a term that describes how rising global temperatures are affecting our mental health. This can manifest in different ways. For instance, researchers say people exposed to severe weather events are experiencing depression and post-traumatic stress disorder at higher rates.

This toolkit is just one of several examples of resilience projects to help people better deal with climate anxiety. For example, climate cafes are popping up around the United States, giving folks an opportunity to unite with others and talk about their fears. Other programs, such as a composting initiative at one Los Angeles school, help kids feel like they are making a difference.

"The toolkit provided a wealth of valuable resources that made it highly effective for addressing both the cognitive and emotional challenges of teaching climate change," one teacher from California who took part in the program said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.