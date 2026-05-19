Homeowner shares easiest way to boost solar panel energy output: 'A noticeable uptick in generation'

A homeowner sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing their real-world results after cleaning their rooftop solar panel array.

They explained that they tend to clean their panels every March, June, and September.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Following the first cleaning after six months of winter, the homeowner noticed a roughly 6.4% increase in the energy generated by the panels. All they used for the job was a hose and a microfiber mop.

"Maybe not worth paying someone ~$300 to do in my area but definitely a noticeable uptick in generation," they noted.

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Solar panels are already among the best investments available for homeowners looking to reduce expensive energy costs or make their energy system more resilient. Hacks like this show that even a little effort can make the upgrade even more lucrative.

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Other solar panel owners in the comments section agreed with the homeowner's findings.

"It's pollen season here, for the most part my tilted panels are self-cleaning from rain, but I have some flat ones that need a hose down," one said. "Definitely not worth paying someone to clean them, a simple garden hose worked fine."

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"With all the pollen, I get a similar bump in production just from a distilled water wash off," another said.

"When I clean my panels there's a 5% increase," another added.

If these stories make you curious about an upgrade to a cleaner energy system, EnergySage can help you get started. Homeowners who utilize EnergySage resources can save up to $10,000 on installation and purchase costs.

EnergySage even provides a helpful mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of installing a home solar panel system where you live, along with a detailed overview of available incentives.

Together, these resources make it easier for homeowners to compare pricing, secure the best deal on rooftop solar, and take full advantage of rebates and discounts.

Homeowners who want to save even more on energy costs by avoiding peak rates, go off the grid entirely, or keep the lights on during blackouts often pair solar panels with a whole-home battery. Luckily, EnergySage can help you here, too.

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