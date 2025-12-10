Expert reveals 'costly mistake' that could damage appliances: 'Wish I knew this before'

Spraying cleaner directly on your oven's control panel is a "very costly mistake," according to one cleaning expert.

It's enough to make you want to pull your hair out and scream. You're trying to clean the kitchen, and the stove's control panel is covered in grime. We're talking splattered grease, sticky fingerprints, and that caked-on film that feels impossible to remove without just dousing the whole thing.

But a cleaning specialist on TikTok, CleanSnob (@cleansnob), warns that spraying directly on the panel is a "big mistake." In the video, she notes this mistake seems to happen most often with more expensive appliances.

Don't sweat, though. Here's the easy fix: just spray the cleaner directly onto a cloth first. Then, use the damp cloth to wipe the panel clean. In the comments, the creator even shared her specific mix for a streak-free shine: Dawn and rubbing alcohol.

Let's be honest, the real win here is saving yourself from a massive, and completely avoidable, repair bill or a new stove. According to Appliance Repair Solutions, those control knobs are connected to sensitive electrical components. Spraying any liquid directly into that area can damage those parts.

That one spray can short out the electronics, potentially frying your oven's controls. Suddenly, your oven won't heat, the digital display is dead, and you're calling a repair person — a situation that is less than ideal.





This is why simple, safe cleaning methods are often the most effective. This same chemical-free approach is popular for other tough kitchen jobs, too. One popular hack, for example, uses just a lemon half and some baking soda to scrub an entire electric stovetop. Another report detailed how a two-ingredient paste of baking soda and lemon can be used to clean the inside of an oven.

Using these simple kitchen staples cuts down on pollution from chemical cleaners and reduces plastic waste from buying multiple cleaning bottles.

CleanSnob's honest advice definitely hit home with viewers, with many admitting they had made the same mistake.

"Wish I knew this before my numbers/words starting coming off," one user wrote.

"Exactly I learned this a few years ago," another shared.

"That's I always say to my crew," a third person commented.

