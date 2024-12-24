Gardener sparks debate after seeking advice about tool maintenance: 'It's mind blowing'

Everyone has their own gardening practices, but one person sparked debate by sharing a cleaning routine for their spouse's tools.

The scoop

Sharing a post on r/gardening, one supportive partner asked for advice on how to care for garden tools. They explained the work they put into caring for their wife's gardening equipment, writing, "I maintain her tools by disassembling, cleaning, sharpening, greasing, and oiling them to keep everything in tiptop shape."

They detailed how their spouse recently disinfected the tools using bleach, and they ended up rusted and oxidized. Seeking help from fellow gardeners, they asked: "Is there a system, product, spray, or method you use to clean and disinfect tools without harsh oxidants like bleach? I'd really appreciate your advice or tips — thanks in advance!"

How it's working

Keeping your tools clean can help keep your garden healthy. According to the University of Minnesota Extension, "Properly cleaning and disinfecting tools and containers can reduce the spread of plant diseases."

There are lots of cleaning methods that will keep your garden shears in great shape. One gardener shared how vinegar, steel wool, and a bit of elbow grease is their preferred method.

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society wrote about its ideal cleaning practices and added that tools can use an annual sharpening: "Clean the tool, then use a file and run it across the bevel on the blade a few times at a 45-degree angle."

What people are saying

There was an interesting debate on this post about whether to clean.

Many people thought that keeping your tools shiny and new was unnecessary. One person said: "I have been gardening for over 30 years and have never sterilized any equipment. Never had a problem."

"As someone who works in the industry and sells trees for a living it's mind blowing," another poster noted, referring to those who didn't see the value in sanitizing tools.

Another commenter felt that cleaning was important and shared their preferred method: "Spray with a 10% bleach solution, wait ~10 minutes (technically, but 5 minutes is probably fine), spray with 70% isopropanol/ethanol to remove the bleach, shake off, oil hinge/place places where water can collect with WD40."

Someone else shared how they lost many plants to disease after not cleaning their shears, writing: "I disinfect my tools after losing thousands of dollars worth of roses to an incurable virus last year. This virus can absolutely be spread from plant to plant by dirty tools."

