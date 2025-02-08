Chef shares secret ingredient for making frying pans look brand new: 'Very clever and very easy'

"This encourages you to just look after what you have."

All home cooks have grappled with a gunked-up frying pan. Scrubbing out the crust and oil can be such a hassle that harsh cleaning products may be tempting. However, if you follow this easy tip, you can forgo the chemicals and make your old pan look brand new.

The scoop

Max La Manna (@maxlamanna) is an award-winning author and self-proclaimed low-waste chef who shares tons of great sustainability hacks on their Instagram account. Many are shockingly simple and can be done with items you already have on hand.

Take this pan-cleaning trick, for example.

The caption says it all: "STOP scrubbing endlessly! Clean your frying pan in 2 EASY steps!"

With water, soap, baking soda, and a reusable nonabrasive scour pad, you can restore your old stainless steel frying pan to like-new condition.

How it's working

First, scrub the pan with soap and water to pull up the old food and oil that are mucking it up. Next, add baking soda and scour the pan to clear off the residue. Then, rinse the pan once and hit it with soap and water again. Finally, give the pan one last rinse and wipe it down with a clean rag. Your old pan should look as good as new!

This hack is useful for practical reasons. Crusty old pans can become unusable, making it tempting to use harsh cleaning products or replace them altogether. However, with this simple trick, you can avoid harsh chemicals and plastic waste and restore your old pan with items you already have in your home.

We live in a world that tries to convince us to replace rather than restore. Sometimes, replacement is the best option, but there's often an easier, more affordable, and more sustainable solution. Simple tricks such as the one Max shared not only make your life easier but also help protect the environment.

What people are saying

Commenters were grateful for this simple hack.

"I love how this encourages you to just look after what you have - treat what we have kindly and we won't have to replace so frequently," one said.

"Whoa I'll try this! Been looking for a solution and none works yet!" another exclaimed.

"Very clever and very easy!" said a third.

"baking soda for sure!! but i usually let it soak for a bit and it comes off super easy with minimal scrubbing 🧽," another adds.

