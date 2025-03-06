  • Home Home

Homeowner shares little-known way to slash energy-hungry appliance's usage by 15%: 'I just found out'

by Simon Sage
Saving on energy use is a good way of lowering monthly utility bills.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Nessa from Origin Energy (@originenergy) recently posted a great tip for saving energy used by a refrigerator. 

The scoop

"I just found out that having clean appliances can help reduce your energy consumption," she said.

@originenergy Did you know clean appliances run more efficiently? Hit the link in our bio for our deep cleaning hacks to make your spring cleaning a breeze 🧼 @Nessa 🌸 #CleanTok #CleanWithMe #CleaningHacks #Satisfying #ASMR #Cleaning ♬ original sound - Origin Energy

Nessa emptied her fridge, took off the shelves, put them in her tub, and gave them a good clean. She also checked her fridge's temperature and wiped down the interior. While the fridge was light and empty, she pulled it out to clean the floor and the compressor area of dust.

After that, it went back into place with enough space along the sides to allow for airflow. Then the shelves went back in along with all of the food. 

How it's helping

Nessa said that improving airflow around the fridge alone could save up to 15% on the fridge's energy usage. This is because a refrigerator works by transferring heat out of the fridge and into the surrounding area. The less airflow available around the fridge, the harder it is to make that transfer, and the harder its compressor has to work to keep the fridge cool.

Considering the fridge is one of the most energy-hungry appliances in the home, reducing its usage could result in significant savings. The Department of Energy also encourages cleaning the radiator coils of a fridge regularly to optimize performance.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Saving on energy use is a good way of lowering monthly utility bills. It also reduces pollution caused by home energy usage. Homes are a major pollution source, so any tips and tricks for saving power benefit the environment. 

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters had their own ideas about cleaning the fridge.

"Should've let it pull down to temp before putting the food back in," one commenter suggested. "No," another said defiantly.

