Woman issues PSA after learning why you should clean AC unit regularly: 'This is your sign'

Regular cleaning can work wonders for your wallet and the environment.

Imagine cooling your home more efficiently, saving on energy bills, and helping the planet — all by making one simple change. That's the power of cleaning your air conditioner filters, as one savvy TikToker recently discovered.

The scoop

New York City-based influencer Kayla Krasnow (@kaylakrasnow) regularly changes the filters in her air purifier, but it hadn't previously occurred to her to check the filters in her apartment's AC units.

In her eye-opening video, Kayla reveals the thick layer of black dust caking one of her AC filters. "That black is also, like, dust or mold or something," she explains. "This filter was clear. It's not, like, charcoal-based or anything."

After cleaning the filter thoroughly, Kayla popped it back into her bedroom AC unit, set to 70°F with the curtains mostly drawn. The result? "My bedroom is frozen — I think this is why," she shares, noting that even 68°F with open curtains wasn't enough to cool the space the night before.



"This is your sign: If you have AC in your apartment, go check it and clean out the filter if you haven't in a while," she added

How it's working

Beyond the immediate perk of a perfectly chilled bedroom, regularly cleaning your AC filters can work wonders for your wallet and the environment. Clogged, dirty filters make your air conditioner work harder, wasting energy and hiking up your utility bills.

But with a clean filter, your AC can run more efficiently, cooling your space faster while using less power. This not only trims your energy expenses but also lightens your carbon footprint. By implementing simple changes like this, we can cut down on the amount of dirty energy burned and reduce carbon pollution.

Cleaning your AC filters is a great way to save money and help the environment while keeping your appliances in pristine working order, but it's just the tip of the iceberg.

If you'd like to maximize your environmental and financial savings, consider electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances. Rewiring America's free tools can help you navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading your home cheaper.

What people are saying

Kayla's fellow TikTokers were quick to chime in with their appreciation for the timely reminder.

"Thank you for the PSA! Off to clean my filters now," one user commented.

So, the next time you're looking to beat the heat without breaking the bank or warming the Earth, take a page from Kayla's book. A little filter TLC might be just the cool, clean, cost-effective solution you need.

