Why is it so hard to get approvals for money-saving home energy projects? It's complicated

Clean energy solutions such as solar panels and wind farms are gaining traction among homeowners, businesses, and governments looking to generate their own power and lower energy costs.

However, new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst suggested that government approval processes can either accelerate or slow the deployment of these projects.

The study, published in Policy Studies Journal and reported on via TechXplore, highlighted how U.S. energy projects often face complex permitting requirements across multiple state and local agencies. This patchwork of regulations and red tape can significantly slow the deployment of clean energy solutions.

According to Juniper Katz, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst and lead author of the study, the complexity of large-scale projects means there is no simple solution for this issue.

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"The punditry … is that if we do permit reform at the federal level, it's going to solve these permitting pipeline issues, but most of these projects are locally permitted," she explained, per TechXplore.

Even for small-scale projects like rooftop solar panels, homeowners can sometimes face complicated permitting processes and restrictive HOA rules that slow down this cost-saving upgrade. Fortunately, on a smaller scale, EnergySage helps homeowners get quick solar estimates, compare quotes, and navigate complex requirements.

According to Katz, roughly 96% of large renewable energy projects are built on private land, where federal review laws generally do not apply. Most of these projects require approval at the state or local level, not by the federal government.

As a result, developers must navigate multiple agencies, regulators, and zoning boards to get a project approved. The university write-up provided to Tech Xplore noted that while each region of the U.S. handles clean energy projects differently, there are trade-offs between public input and the speed of deployment.

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Centralized systems with fewer approval steps tend to speed up the development of clean energy, but they provide less opportunity for public input. In contrast, systems with more extensive approval processes allow for greater public involvement, but development is slower and less predictable.

"Trade-offs are real," Katz said. "Communities have to decide what their values are and then have the courage to follow them."

As of now, the research showed that the pace of clean energy project deployment depends more on how U.S. approval systems are structured than on a simple balance between public input and speed.

Although this data suggests the U.S. may have some work to do to increase the speed at which large-scale energy projects get off the ground, you don't have to wait to see the benefits of solar panels.

By using free resources from EnergySage to get solar panels, you can curb rising energy costs and even bring your electric bills down to the $0, or close to it. Homeowners who use EnergySage's tools to upgrade can save up to $10,000 on the price of their installation and purchase.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool to show you the average cost of home solar in your state as well as all the incentives available in your area. Through it, you can ensure you're getting the best deal possible for your new system.

While you're considering solar panels, you may want to think about making your home energy more secure by also installing a battery backup system. Home energy storage is a tried-and-true method for pushing your utility costs even lower while protecting your home from increasingly frequent power outages.

To learn more about what backup solutions would work for your home and budget, check out EnergySage's battery resources.

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