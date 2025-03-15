Woman shares genius way to keep your dishwasher spotless with no scrubbing: 'Easiest way to clean your dishwasher'

"Don't forget to clean your filter on the inside bottom too."

Your dishwasher cleans your plates, cups, and silverware, but how do you clean the dishwasher? One TikToker showed their preferred method to get their appliance in tip-top shape.

The scoop

Neat Caroline (@neat.caroline) is a content creator who focuses on keeping a clean home. Their content features everything from pet hair removal to stovetop maintenance. In one clip, Caroline demonstrates one way to clean your dishwasher using an ingredient you likely already have in your home.

To try this method, all you need is a dishwasher-safe cup or bowl and some vinegar. To prepare, start by making sure the machine is empty, then place the container of vinegar on the top shelf. Next, simply run the dishwasher on its hottest setting. Once the cycle has completed, dump the vinegar down your sink, and your appliance will be clean and ready for your toughest baked-on messes.

Neat Caroline wrote, "Easiest way to clean your dishwasher!"

How it's helping

Using simple ingredients you have on hand is a great way to save money on cleaning all over your home. Plus, ingredients like dish soap, vinegar, and baking soda are powerhouse ingredients that can be used for everything from stain removal to window washing.

In addition to being cheap and versatile, these ingredients are also fairly natural and will be gentler on your home and the planet. Less toxic cleaning agents tend to break down easier when disposed of down the sink, causing less disruption to your local waterways and ecosystem. Certain caustic chemical cleaners can leach into soil, poisoning everything from plants to fish.

In addition to the potential for environmental damage, many cleaners contain substances known as volatile organic compounds. These particles are released into the air, and the American Lung Association explains they can cause everything from skin irritation to cancer.

While there are certain things that may need a bit more oomph to disinfect, you can get a lot done with a few on-hand basics.

What everyone's saying

Followers were excited by this cleaning method. Many commenters responded with positive emojis, and there was some nice chatter.

"Don't forget to clean your filter on the inside bottom too," reminded another cleaning enthusiast.

Someone else asked, "Do you ever do a second cycle with baking soda?" to which the OP responded, explaining, "Yes! Sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher."

