Expert shares easy hack to keep crucial appliance running in tip-top shape: 'Runs a lot more efficiently'

"I would 100% do this at least two times a year."

One home inspector shared a surprisingly easy hack to ensure your air conditioner is running as efficiently as possible.

The scoop

Morgan Inspection Services (@morganinspectionservices) posted a TikTok explaining how people can hose off their AC units.

Because the unit sits outside, it can collect dirt and grass from your lawn. Morgan Inspection Services said that people can pull out their AC coils and use a cleaning solution. This is a thorough option that he says takes 30-40 minutes.

"Or you can probably do about 80% as good in about five minutes simply by spraying the coils and getting the dirt off of them," the creator said.

The inspector said to spray the unit on all four sides from top to bottom. In his demonstration, grass and dirt fell out of the air conditioner. He explained that this clears any blockage preventing air flow.

"Do this a couple times a year, and you're going to have an air conditioner that cools better and runs a lot more efficiently," he said.

How it's helping

When an AC coil accumulates dirt and debris, it can disrupt your unit's ability to cool your home. This causes the unit to work harder and consume more energy in order to do its job effectively. As a result, your monthly energy bills may increase.

This hack is a simple, quick way to ensure that your air conditioner is working efficiently. Homeowners only need to spend 5-10 minutes every six months doing this. Just a small investment of time can save you a few dollars monthly on electricity. Additionally, installing smart home technology can help you manage your energy usage.

To further your energy savings, consider installing solar panels on your home. Switching to solar can lower your monthly utility bills to or near $0. EnergySage is a free and easy-to-use resource that compiles quotes from vetted local installers. It can also save you up to $10,000 on a solar installation via available rebates and incentives.

Solar panels can be a pricey investment upfront, so leasing is a useful option for homeowners looking to lower utility costs while reducing their pollution output. Palmetto's LightReach program will install panels for $0 down and let users lock in low energy rates.

Meanwhile, upgrading your home's HVAC system to a geothermal heat pump can save you up to $400 annually. Mitsubishi is a helpful resource for finding an affordable heat pump for your home.

What everyone's saying

Users appreciated the cleaning tips and shared their own.

"HVAC tech here. Whatever you do to clean your coils is better than 90% of what most homeowners do," one person said.

"As a homeowner I would 100% do this at least 2 times a year for a straight AC (before summer and 2-3 months later), 4 times for a heat pump (every 3 months)," another technician wrote. "It will help it run better."

As a homeowner I would 100% do this at least 2 times a year for a straight AC (before summer and 2-3 months later), 4 times for a heat pump (every 3 months)," another technician wrote. "It will help it run better."