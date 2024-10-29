Gardener shares unusual tip for keeping citrus plants in great condition: 'Keep the garden joy alive over winter'

When you grow citrus, you save money at the grocery store and make fewer last-minute trips to get the produce you need.

Many people believe citrus trees will only grow in hot climates like Florida and California.

But with a little extra care, you can actually grow citrus in cold climates, too.

The scoop

In an Instagram video, Michelle (@everydaygardeningtips) shares that citrus plants are "such a joy" to grow in containers no matter where you live.

Michelle explains that the citrus growing season is from early spring through early fall and that plants need citrus fertilizer once a month during this time.

She advises viewers to not let citrus plants dry out too much and to check their tags to determine when to bring them in for the winter. When that time comes, put citrus container plants in a sunny window or under grow lights.

Michelle goes on to explain that you'll need soil with good drainage to re-pot citrus plants into different containers later as they grow.

"Other than spider mites and bringing them in for the winter, they're easy trees that'll keep the garden joy alive over winter," Michelle wrote in the caption.

How it's helping

Michelle's gardening hack is helpful because it inspires people in non-traditional citrus climates to grow their own food.

When you grow oranges, lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits, you save money at the grocery store and make fewer last-minute trips to get the produce you need. Meanwhile, growing plants at home has impressive benefits for your physical activity and mental health.

Growing your own citrus plants also helps you minimize food waste and reduce your pollution. Less need for food transportation means less heat-trapping, polluting gases in our environment while you enjoy fresher fruits for a fraction of the cost of store-bought.

What people are saying

Michelle's Instagram followers appreciated learning about this citrus-growing hack and discussed their personal growing experiences.

"Scale has been the hardest thing with my citrus," one Instagram user wrote in the comments. "I think it's finally under control now, though."

"Should I wait for my oranges to turn orange before picking them?" another Instagram user asked.

Michelle replied that yes, it's best to wait until oranges turn orange to pick them and that citrus plants typically aren't ripe until December.

