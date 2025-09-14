  • Home Home

Gardener shares incredible hack using common kitchen item: 'Tried and true'

Many commenters said this trick really works.

by Lindy Whitehouse
Growing plants just to have pests eat them can be frustrating, but one handy trick could make half-eaten plants a thing of the past.

A gardener took to TikTok to reveal how a common pantry staple can help protect your plants from pests without harming them.

The scoop

Nothing is more frustrating than spending time growing beautiful plants, only to have bugs and squirrels eat them. Using a simple hack that TikToker lawsofgardening (@lawsofgardening) shared, you can deter pests using a common pantry staple, and the best part is it doesn't involve any harmful chemicals. 

@lawsofgardening

Cinnamon works well with keeping bugs and squirrels from eating your tomatoes, squash and other vegetables but will not harm the bugs or animals just deter them away. Great organic pest free option for your garden and bees will continue to pollinate 🐝 🌺

♬ Gods creation - daniel.mp3

"Cinnamon works better than Neem oil to keep away bugs and pests," the gardener wrote while demonstrating applying cinnamon to the soil but shaking a little bit around the base of the plant.  

Cinnamon can help ward off potential pests while still allowing bees to pollinate, making it a great organic option for stopping your plants from being eaten.

How it's helping

Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, a compound that has insect-repellent properties, according to research published in the journal Molecules. This is great news for people looking to avoid using chemical pesticides bought at the store, which not only cost a lot but also pollute the soil and the surrounding environment with harmful chemicals that can have devastating impacts on animal populations. This includes pollinators, which are critical to food production. 

Handy tips and tricks like these can help you get the best out of your plants, increasing your yield and avoiding having to deal with frustrating pests.

Growing your own food can have many benefits, from saving money on your grocery bill to increasing the amount of time you spend outdoors. Getting a good dose of time outside can help improve your mental health, and if you spend that time walking or gardening, you can also improve your physical health.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters said this trick really works.

"This kept squirrels from digging in my garden," one wrote. "Got the cheapest cinnamon I could find and reapplied every time it was watered down."

"Yes, tried and true," another shared.

x