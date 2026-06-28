Babs Costello says cinnamon is the secret to a bug-free summer, from flies to mosquitoes

"This is the most useful post I've seen all day."

Summer plans and bug season tend to arrive together. The same stretch of the year that brings beach days, backyard dinners, and patio mornings also brings mosquitoes, flies, and fruit flies that can make those moments far less relaxing.

But the key ingredient in one widely shared fix may already be in your kitchen.

What's happening?

A TikTok by Babs Costello (@brunchwithbabs) focuses on using cinnamon as a DIY way to discourage summer pests.

Costello, often called the internet's favorite grandma, drew 11 million views on the video, according to DenGarden.

In the video, she uses ground cinnamon in a trash can, sprinkling it on the bottom and lid to deter flies, maggots, and other critters.

Babs called cinnamon her "secret ingredient to being bug-free all summer long."

For mosquito-prone areas, she makes a spray by steeping two teaspoons of cinnamon in four cups of warm water, straining the mixture, and adding a half-teaspoon each of rubbing alcohol and dish detergent before spraying it.

She also places cinnamon sticks in a fruit bowl, saying, "You'll be fruit fly free."

@brunchwithbabs Click the link in my bio to get your copy of my homemaking book! More than 150 easy home hacks, practical tips, cleaning methods, organizing systems, and seasonal checklists all in one place to help make caring for your home finally feel manageable. Today's tip? Keep the bugs away naturally with cinnamon! INGREDIENTS: 2 teaspoons of cinnamon 4 cups of warm water A couple of drops of rubbing alcohol a couple of drops of dish soap INSTRUCTIONS: Mix cinnamon into the water and set it out for at least a few hours to steep - as if you were making tea. Strain out the liquid to ensure it doesn't clog up your spray bottle. Pour cinnamon "tea" into a spray bottle then add the rubbing alcohol and dish soap. Shake to combine and spray. Fruit Fly Deterrent For a fruit fly free fruit bowl, just place a couple cinnamon sticks in your fruit bowl and you will be fruit fly free all summer long. Trash Can Protector Keep pests, maggots AND raccoons out of your trash cans with cinnamon. Just sprinkle a light layer at the bottom of the trash can and don't forget the lid. Those critters hate the smell and the powdery texture of cinnamon. ♬ original sound - Babs

"This is the most useful post I've seen all day," one commenter wrote, while another said, "Thank you, Babs."

Why does it matter?

For many people, summer pests are more than a minor annoyance. Mosquitoes can make evenings outdoors miserable, fruit flies can quickly take over a kitchen, and trash can bugs are a problem few people want to deal with in hot weather.

A pantry staple such as cinnamon is easy to find, relatively inexpensive, and may appeal to people looking to cut back on harsh, chemical-heavy products around the home.

It can be especially relevant for anyone spending time outside in a yard or garden. Gardening offers plenty of benefits. It can help families save money on produce, provide fresher and better-tasting food than store-bought alternatives, and support both mental and physical health through time spent outdoors and regular movement.

When bugs take over, however, those benefits can be hard to enjoy — whether someone is harvesting herbs from a patio pot or simply trying to sit outside in peace.

What can I do?

If you want to try Costello's method, the simplest starting points are the homemade mosquito spray, cinnamon sticks in the fruit bowl, and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon in the trash can. None of those steps requires much prep or a special shopping run.

These kinds of small swaps can fit into a broader strategy to keep your home and outdoor spaces comfortable without turning to chemical solutions.

And if summer has you thinking about starting a small garden, growing herbs, or planting vegetables, it may also be worth reading up on growing your own food. Homegrown produce can taste better, lower grocery costs, and even increase fiber intake.

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