Mom shares creative, budget-friendly hack to make snack time mess-free: 'This is so smart'

If you've ever found yourself sweeping up crushed chips from the floor, this ingenious hack is about to change your snack game.

In a Reel on Instagram, Gabrielle (@gabigrillo) shared a tutorial in which she turns an old wipe bag lid into a spill-proof top for a chip bag. It's clever as well as practical and gives new life to something you'd typically toss in the trash.

The scoop

The hack is as simple as it is brilliant.

Gabrielle removes the reusable lid from an empty wipe bag and sticks it onto a chip bag. After securing it, the mom cuts a hole in the chip bag beneath the lid. Voilà — a resealable snack pack.

"Guess what? Your kids can enjoy chips without spilling them everywhere," she explains in the video. The adhesive on the wipe bag lid ensures it stays in place, making this hack seamless and effective.

Not only does this hack keep chips from spilling, but it also turns a common piece of "trash" into a functional item. Less mess, less waste — win-win.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's working

This hack isn't just about cleaner floors; it's about cutting waste and costs, too. By repurposing the lid, you're saving money on chip clips or other storage gadgets while keeping snacks fresher longer. Tossing fewer stale chips means saving even more money and reducing food waste.

On a larger scale, creative hacks such as this help curb the flow of plastic waste into landfills and oceans. Plastic pollution is a massive environmental challenge, with over 330 million tons of plastic produced globally each year. Unfortunately, much of it will linger in landfills for centuries or pollute our waterways and ecosystems.

Organizations including Trashie and TerraCycle advocate for inventive ways to cut back on single-use plastic, and this hack is a perfect example of that mindset in action. Small changes can make a meaningful difference.

🗣️ What's the most common reason you end up throwing away food?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What people are saying

The comments section of Gabrielle's post is filled with love for this hack.

"This hack I love, recycling an item that I use daily," one user wrote. "No more spilled chips all over."

"This is so smart," another noted.

Someone else exclaimed, "Girl, this is a game changer!!!!"

And, of course, there's always room for humor.

"Great idea.. will it work on husbands too?" another user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.