Homeowner left shocked after landscaper's perplexing pruning job: 'This would absolutely make me cry'

Excessive pruning stresses trees, making them more susceptible to disease and pests.

A shocking photo of a severely over-trimmed Chinese elm tree is making waves on Reddit, leaving homeowners and tree enthusiasts aghast.

The post, titled "Landscaper Overtrimmed My Chinese Elm Tree," shows what must have been a lush, leafy tree reduced to bare branches.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image, shared with the r/arborists community, depicts a backyard Chinese elm that appears to have been stripped of nearly all its foliage and smaller branches. The tree's skeleton-like appearance has sparked outrage and sympathy among Redditors, with many questioning the landscaper's expertise and intentions.

While proper tree trimming promotes healthy growth and maintains a tree's shape, over-trimming has serious consequences.

Excessive pruning stresses trees, making them more susceptible to disease and pests. It also reduces a tree's ability to produce food through photosynthesis, potentially stunting growth or killing the tree.

Healthy trees form the foundation of our environment and communities. They provide shade, reducing energy costs for cooling homes in the summer. Trees are also natural air filters, improving air quality and combating atmospheric pollution by absorbing carbon dioxide.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Moreover, trees support local ecosystems, offering habitats for birds, insects, and other wildlife.

Working with certified arborists is vital for homeowners looking to maintain their trees while reaping environmental and financial benefits. These professionals understand the science of tree care. They can provide proper trimming services that promote tree health without compromising aesthetics or safety.

Alternatively, some homeowners opt for more eco-friendly landscaping choices requiring less maintenance. Native plant gardens, for instance, can create beautiful, low-maintenance yards that support local pollinators and reduce water usage.

Even partial lawn replacements with native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can lead to significant savings on water bills and lawn care costs.

The Reddit community's reaction to the over-trimmed elm has been one of disbelief and frustration.

One commenter expressed their shock, stating: "This would absolutely make me cry."

Another advised the original poster to hold the landscaper accountable, suggesting: "I would write a Google review and be sure to attach pictures so there is no disputing this hack job."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.