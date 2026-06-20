How backyard chickens can be the hardest-working compost makers in a garden

Backyard chickens are having a moment in the gardening spotlight after a popular post showed how they can help turn organic scraps into rich compost.

On Instagram, Welsh gardener and permaculture grower Huw Richards (@huwsgarden) detailed the role chickens can play in composting, writing, "Did you know that chickens are expert compost makers?"

What happened?

Richards' video shows chickens scratching through dirt and weeds in a backyard area of his garden.

Rather than a gardener turning the pile by hand, the hens are the ones moving through the organic material and helping mix it as they go. They can remove pests from the soil, pick out weed seeds, and work through organic material.

Chickens can be more than egg layers; they can also become active members of a backyard garden system.

Why does it matter?

Composting is one of the easiest ways to turn food scraps, leaves, and other yard waste into something useful, and chickens can help speed up the process by scratching, breaking up material, and mixing it.

When done properly, that can mean less waste heading to landfills and healthier soil for future crops.

Stronger soil often leads to healthier plants and better harvests. Growing your own food can also help cut grocery bills, especially when produce prices rise. Even better, many home gardeners have said that freshly picked fruits and vegetables taste better than store-bought options.

On top of that, gardening can support both mental and physical health by getting people outdoors, encouraging movement, and providing a stress-relieving routine.

What are people saying?

The response on social media was overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing enthusiasm and appreciation for the concept.

"My favourite garden helpers," one user wrote.

"Another excuse to have chickens," another added. "Just what I needed! Thanks."

"Beautiful birds!" one exclaimed.

In the right backyard setup, chickens can help turn composting from just another chore into part of the daily rhythm of a thriving garden.

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