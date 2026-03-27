Condo resident frustrated after multiple HVAC techs repeat the same suspect advice

A Chicago condo owner wanted to find the best way to navigate a frustrating HVAC situation, which had them clashing with multiple techs.

In a Reddit post, they explained that they are hoping to upgrade to a heat pump after their failing furnace finally gives out, but two different contractors said it would be hard to pull off.

"They said that it would be very difficult to … run both a new refrigerant line, and a set of control wires from the back patio area to the front of the unit where the furnace is," the original poster wrote.

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the most effective ways to cut down your utility bills and protect your home from rising energy costs. Heat pumps have quickly become the preferred option for many homeowners looking to improve their HVAC.





You may be wondering: Why are heat pumps becoming so popular? Well, it's because modern heat pumps are much more efficient than traditional furnaces and electric heat strips.

Instead of creating heat, like traditional HVAC systems, heat pumps use refrigerant to move heat in and out of spaces. In turn, these units offer extraordinary amounts of heating and cooling power without breaking the bank.

If you're curious about how much a highly efficient HVAC system can change your energy bills, check out TCD partner Mitsubishi for the best heating and cooling options for your home and budget.

For this condo owner, the idea of a heat pump upgrade was too enticing to give up on.

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"Do I have any options here, or am I just stuck with a 80% [efficient] furnace," they asked in their Reddit post.

Luckily, commenters quickly offered alternative HVAC setups that could successfully implement heat pump technology in OP's less-than-ideal space.

"Install mini-splits," one user wrote.

Another user supported this idea with their own comment: "Perhaps you could install a large capacity mini-split and then use your furnace fan to cycle the air around the house."

A mini-split is a type of heat pump HVAC system. Instead of a traditional heat pump, which pushes air through home ducts, a mini-split is an indoor unit that is perfect for homes without ducts. Or, in this case, it could be perfect for a condo where installing an outdoor heat pump unit could be difficult.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

This homeowner turned to Reddit for more information about their heating situation, but if you have any questions about your HVAC options, here are a few trusted resources to help you upgrade.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto HVAC leases come with 12 years of free maintenance and start as low as $99 per month.

If you're looking to push your bill savings to the next level, consider partnering your efficient heat pump with solar panels. By capturing energy from the sun and using it to power your appliances, you can heat your home for a lot less.

Before you decide on a solar installer, make sure to check out TCD partner EnergySage, which offers free services to compare quotes, find the best installer for your home and budget, and help you save up to $10,000 on installations.

While you're at it, you may want to download the free Palmetto Home app. The app can get you up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing challenges, such as curbing your home energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.