Resident baffles neighbors with strange claims after sharing weather photo: 'Not a cloud in the sky this morning'

A New Braunfels, Texas, resident shared a photograph on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing a cloudy sky with their neighborhood in the foreground. Along with the photo, they made a false claim that the texture of the clouds was due to the spraying of chemtrails.

"Not a cloud in the sky this morning," they lamented.

If this is your first time hearing the term "chemtrails," it refers to a false and misinformed theory that the cloud-like trails in the sky — which are scientifically called contrails or condensation trails — are a sign of chemicals being sprayed into the atmosphere by the government.

The theory of chemtrails has become widespread — not just in the United States but across the world.

The X user pleaded in their post to "please STOP the spraying of chemtrails."

The reasons that different chemtrail theorists believe the government is spreading chemicals into the atmosphere are widespread and inconsistent. Some believe it is for weather control; others, mind control. Some even believe it is to poison the population.

Trusted institutions such as Harvard University and UC Berkeley have looked into the theory of chemtrails and determined there is no evidence that supports the existence of chemtrails.

It is understandable that the concept of chemtrails stirs up a lot of concern and fear because if this theory were true, it would be highly concerning, but Harvard emphasizes that there is no validity behind the theories. "All the evidence we have seen to date has been very weak," the university reported. "The most common claim is simply that aircraft contrails look 'different' without any comparative analysis."

When one Reddit user shared the controversial post on the platform, it unsurprisingly sparked debate among commenters.

One Redditor agreed with the poster: "The sky is practically plaid with chemtrails." Most, though, disagreed, saying that's just what it looks like when planes fly through wispy cirrus clouds and leave behind their own contrails of condensation from their exhaust and that there is no conspiracy targeting the skies of New Braunfels, Texas.

Another contradicted the idea, stating: "Governments and private entities are not spraying things into the air to damage/control the population."

Another commenter mocked the X user, saying: "'There's not a cloud in the sky,' he says taking a picture of cirrus clouds."

