Homeowner in disbelief after acquiring a 'free' upscale kitchen appliance from an internet stranger: 'Like a moth to a flame'

A home cook who says they're "no Julia Child or Graham Kerr" is now making "the crispiest fries and the most amazing chicken wings" for their kids — and it's all thanks to an upscale kitchen appliance they scored for practically nothing.

The parent explained in Reddit's r/inductioncooking forum that their journey began after cracked glass put a burner on their previous stovetop out of commission. They were able to make do for a while, but they kept an eye out for a deal at used marketplaces online.

"One Monday morning (just as I was starting vacation) I saw an ad for a 'Free Stove.' Had some really cool blinky lights, so like a moth to a flame.... I contacted the woman," the original poster shared. "She said the top stopped working a couple weeks ago … I thought, this could be something I could fix. Worst case is I can't."

As it turns out, the stove was of the induction variety. There are induction cooktops on the market that can fit just about any household need, but the basics remain the same.

Inductive ranges run on electricity, and they use electromagnetism to generate heat. They are more efficient than both conventional electric stovetops and gas stoves. Ultimately, this can result in lower energy costs and less pollution entering the air from electricity generation.

Induction stoves can also mean less time in the kitchen and more time with the people who matter most. They cook faster, are easier to clean, and are safer for families with children — in no small part because they don't spew asthma-linked fumes directly into your home.

And because induction burners require a magnetic pan to heat up, kids can't accidentally burn themselves on an open flame or hot surface.

The OP revealed that they were able to get the induction stove in working order after shelling out a few bucks for a repair service to fix parts still under warranty.

"Repaired parts back in my hands in less than a week, I re-assembled the stove and can't believe my luck... everything works!" they wrote.

While not everyone may be as lucky to discover a practically free induction range online, going induction doesn't have to be a costly endeavor if a kitchen makeover isn't in the budget.

Plug-in burners sell for as low as $50. If you're ready for a full range, you can claim up to an $840 federal rebate on an induction stove until 2031 or funding runs out.

Taking advantage of other green tax incentives before they expire at the end of 2025 can further enhance the energy savings and eco-benefits associated with electrification. EnergySage's free service can save you up to $10,000 on solar installation costs.

Other Redditors celebrated the OP's fortuitous marketplace find and shared their own experiences with induction cooking.

"Congrats on a great repair/restoration! My induction stove was probably 10x what you paid in total…but whatever," one person said. "Induction is just superior for most everything."

Another wrote: "I was a gas snob until I tried induction. Instant on. Instant off. And cleanup is a breeze!"

