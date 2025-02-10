  • Home Home

Homeowner offers honest stovetop review after kitchen fire forces renovation: 'It's head and shoulders better'

by Leslie Sattler
"I love it. So much easier to clean than gas."

A Reddit user shared their unexpected need for a new stove after experiencing a kitchen fire. Rather than replacing their gas stove with another gas model, they were considering an affordable induction range — but they had concerns about the investment.

"I'd love to pay for an upgrade to induction, but there's no way we can spend more than $2k, and I had hoped to spend under $1,500. Am I going to regret a 'cheap' induction?" the original poster asked the r/Appliances community.

They shared that while they had a gas stove, they were drawn to induction for its easier cleanup and reduced kitchen heat during summer cooking.

Making the move to an electric induction range can be surprisingly budget-friendly. Companies such as Copper sell high-quality induction ranges at accessible prices.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to 30% off the cost of a new induction range through federal rebates. If you're interested in taking advantage, do so sooner rather than later, as President Donald Trump has said he intends to eliminate these rebates, though this would require a congressional act. Either way, the future of these incentives is uncertain.

Induction technology heats food faster and runs more efficiently than gas or electric stoves, helping to reduce energy bills. Beyond the financial benefits, induction ranges have impressive safety features. They only heat when cookware is present on the surface, and they cool down quickly once it's removed, reducing burn risks.

Induction stoves also eliminate indoor air pollution from gas combustion, creating a healthier home environment.

Reddit users who made the switch to budget-friendly induction ranges shared glowing reviews.

"I have one of the 'cheap' Frigidaire induction ranges, and I'm extremely pleased with it," one commenter wrote. "It's head and shoulders better than my old coil top electric stove, both for cooking and for cleaning up."

Another added: "I got the cheapest induction stove I could when I renovated our kitchen about 2 years ago. It was 800 or so. I love it. So much easier to clean than gas. Boils water super quick. Really no complaints."

The praise continued with a third user sharing: "I also have a Frigidaire. It is awesome. The oven has cool features and is rock solid on temp. The stove top is better than gas and way better than old coils. The consistency of temp allows u to dial in exactly how you want to cook."

