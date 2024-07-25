Fashion lover shares creative solution to fix torn clothing item: 'This is brilliant'

"It could be your signature look!"

A "chaotic" embroidery stitch is lighting up Reddit.

One Redditor's post in the r/VisibleMending community is sparking serious inspiration to make old clothes look as good as new.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show the Redditor's handiwork embroidering white thread over tears in the bottom of their black shirt. "The tears looked kinda like lightning bolts," the Redditor wrote in the post title.

In a follow-up comment, the Redditor explained their approach: "It's a chaotic version of a satin stitch made with really thin sewing thread (cause I didn't have any embroidery white). Works well to draw lightning but would probably look horrible for anything more precise."

The striking "lightning bolt" effect cleverly disguises the rips while adding an eye-catching, one-of-a-kind flair to an otherwise basic tee. It's a brilliant example of visible mending — the practice of artfully repairing damaged clothes instead of throwing them away.

Did you know extending the life of your clothes by just nine months can reduce the carbon, water, and waste footprint of your closet by 20%-30%? When you mend a garment, you save money on replacement costs while keeping textiles out of landfills, where they release harmful methane as they decompose.

All those threadbare shirts and holey socks really add up — the average American throws away around 81 pounds of clothes per year. But with a little TLC and creativity, you can turn those tears into stylish statements.

By making your existing wardrobe last longer, visible mending allows you to conserve precious resources, reduce pollution, and express your unique style, all while saving some serious cash. What's not to love?

Commenters were quick to praise the Redditor's innovative embroidery skills.

"This is brilliant!" raved one user.

"Sick! I love the look of the mend, awesome job!!!" added another.

"Love this! It could be your signature look!" suggested a third.

So the next time you're about to toss that tattered tee, take a page from this crafty Redditor's book. A little visible mending might be just the thing to revive it and our planet.

