Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after replacing their lawn with a 'chaos garden': 'No regrets'

A Redditor is brimming with pride at the state of their garden and had to share it with r/NoLawns.

"Replaced my dilapidated and prickly front lawn with a chaos garden. No regrets," they wrote in the title before posting pictures.

Photo Credit: Reddit

When asked about what was planted in all that chaos, the original poster replied that "there are bromeliads, rhoeo, purple heart, walking iris, blue eyes, gaura, geranium, curry plant, chillis, vinca, and purple fountain grass."

As beautiful as these plants are, it's worth noting that many of the plants might not be native to the original poster's location. This poses an invasive species risk. Even if they were store-bought, many retailers still keep invasives in stock.

The original poster, who is in Zone 2, also wrote about how the success of the plants was hit and miss. If they were planting native species, the odds of them thriving would be much better. Plants evolve to specific climates and soil, making them less picky and require less maintenance.

Still, lawns are high-maintenance and not that pretty compared to something like the original poster's garden. By switching to a wilder yard, you can reduce the amount of maintenance you need to engage in and reduce water utility costs at the same time. Best of all, gardens like this promote local biodiversity. This is especially great news for pollinators, which need all the help they can get. A healthy garden can also help prevent soil erosion around your home.

Get started on your own all-natural lawn with this guide.

The Reddit community was quick to share in the original poster's excitement for having such a lush front yard.

"I love the colors and textures!" said one.

"I would love to do something like that, but every doe on the mountain would be breakfasting, brunching, lunching and munching," said another.

