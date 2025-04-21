Homeowner shares utility bills to debunk common HVAC myth: 'I've already saved $500'

Tired of watching utility bills climb higher every year? You're not alone — and a centrally ducted heat pump could be the solution. This eco-friendly alternative to fossil-fuel heating utilizes heat from the outside air, saving money and energy.

The scoop

YouTuber Your Electric Neighbour from Southern Ontario, Canada, installed a centrally ducted heat pump unit in his 1,000-square-foot brick home. His goal? Save money while reducing his carbon footprint — and the results speak for themselves.

In the video, he holds a chart showing his power usage from December to April. Thanks to the heat pump, he saved an average of 650 kilowatt-hours per month, spending just $257 to run the system. By comparison, running a gas furnace would have cost around $750.

He proudly states: "What's the difference? So, I've already saved $500 in five months."

He also commented that a heat pump replaces an air conditioner for the summer, saving money year-round. However, there are factors to consider when installing this type of unit. For example, he explained that it depends on the home and how well it's insulated.

A centrally ducted heat pump is a system that uses existing ductwork to distribute heat and cool air throughout the home. It extracts heat from the air and transfers it either to the outside or inside of the house, depending on whether it's winter or summer.

How it's helping

Unlike traditional heating systems that burn fossil fuels for energy, ducted heat pumps are highly energy-efficient. They use electricity to move the heat, reducing carbon pollution and creating a cleaner environment.

Heat pumps operate quietly and are easy to install within the existing ductwork, making them ideal for homes that already have central heating and cooling systems. While the initial cost is slightly higher than that of other systems, the long-term savings offset this with lower utility bills.

Depending on the home's heating system and location, heating and cooling typically account for 54% of a monthly utility bill. Upgrading the HVAC system to a more energy-efficient one, such as a heat pump, is better for the environment and the pocketbook.

Some homeowners may even be eligible for federal tax credits for installing heat pumps under the Inflation Reduction Act. Just be sure to act soon, since it's unclear how long subsidies like this will remain under the current administration.

The YouTuber recommends consulting a licensed HVAC technician for anyone considering the switch. Brands like Mitsubishi also offer tools to help connect consumers with experienced HVAC professionals in their area.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were grateful for the video and were eager to learn more.

"Great video! How much did the installation cost you excluding federal incentive?" asked one.

Another inquired: "Can you post a new video or comment on how it worked in the summer to cool your house?"

