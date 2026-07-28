Central Florida homeowner eyes $40,000 battery, then learns ACs and 8 fridges may be the real drain

For many families, an $800 to $900 monthly electric bill is already a financial emergency.

A homeowner in central Florida weighing a roughly $40,000 battery purchase found that the home's steep power use may point to a different first move.

Commenters on the r/solar subreddit suggested they should prioritize cutting the biggest draws at least initially.

What happened?

While exploring an Anker Solix system, the homeowner asked for advice in a post on Reddit. To explain the scale of the problem, they added details.

"My house uses around 145-155 kWh of power, our bill is in the 800-900 every month, we're in central Florida," they revealed.

The question was whether starting with a major battery setup made sense. The poster said the home has about six to eight fridges, mini fridges, and freezers that use an estimated 8 to 10 kilowatt-hours each day.

They also estimated the main AC at 50 to 60 kilowatt-hours per day, the second AC at about 18, and the pool pump at roughly 8.

Commenters chimed in quickly.

"Before solar do a complete energy audit [of] your house and systems," a highly upvoted poster wrote. "Fix those first."

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The consensus was that the original poster was using an exorbitant amount of energy. Once that was addressed, solar and battery could go to work on cutting into their bills.

The OP's instincts weren't all wrong, though. Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, especially in storm-prone places such as Florida. It can also help you save money on energy and potentially go off-grid when paired with solar.

Before spending tens of thousands of dollars, homeowners can explore EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery storage options and get competitive installation estimates.

Why does it matter?

For many families, an $800 to $900 monthly electric bill is already a financial emergency. If a handful of major appliances are driving most of that demand, improving efficiency comes first.

In this case, the air-conditioning load stands out. In hot, humid climates, aging AC systems, duct leaks, poor insulation, and thermostat settings can all send usage soaring. A detailed energy audit or HVAC tune-up may reveal cheaper fixes.

The number of refrigeration appliances also matters. Reducing redundant appliances or replacing the least efficient ones can cut both energy waste and indoor heat.

Beyond cost, reducing unnecessary electricity use can also ease strain on the grid and lower the pollution associated with producing extra power.

What can I do?

If your bills are high, identifying the biggest loads before shopping for backup gear could mean adding circuit monitoring, checking AC runtime, verifying pool pump schedules, and testing whether extra fridges or freezers are really necessary.

Battery storage can still be a great solution for you once the home's demand is under control.

To that end, EnergySage has teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

For people who do not need whole-home backup, Pila is another company offering excellent battery backup options. Its plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost, making them a more approachable starting point for renters, apartment dwellers, or homeowners who only want to cover essentials.

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